I'm always on the lookout for new places to eat, and Odella in Green Park turned out to be one of those discoveries that impressed me. I walked in expecting a regular dining spot, but Odella feels like more than that- it's stylish without being intimidating, and the food speaks for itself. The restaurant is spread across two floors with indoor seating and a terrace. Indoors, the vibe is cosy but a little on the darker side, with a big screen for match days. The terrace, on the other hand, is brighter, greener, and feels more relaxed- perfect for a casual evening with friends or even a date night. The interiors have a touch of Renaissance-inspired elegance, but it doesn't feel over the top. The painted walls take you back in time. It's classy yet comfortable.

Now, the food. The menu is global, and everything I tried was thoughtfully done. I started with dimsums and sushi, which were soft and flavorful, then moved on to Shrimp Tempura and Stir Fry Chicken with Basil- both delicious and cooked just right. Truffle Parmesan Arancini were my favourite. For mains, I went with Thai Green Curry, and it was surprisingly light yet full of flavor. It didn't feel heavy or greasy, which is always a win for me.





But the real stars for me were the cocktails. Cape Route, a tequila-based drink with pickled amla brine and Sichuan chili, was bold and unique- definitely not your usual cocktail. Then there was Seville Heat Wave, a mix of tequila, bell pepper, jalapeno, and mango puree, finished with tajin spice. It had that perfect balance of sweet, spicy, and tangy. If you love experimenting with drinks, Odella will not disappoint.

I ended with their Burnt Cheesecake, which was creamy and indulgent without being overly sweet. It was the perfect way to wrap up the meal.

Overall, the food and drinks were fantastic. If I had to nitpick, the service could have been more attentive and the place has the potential to draw better crowds. But those are small things compared to the experience. If you're looking for a place that combines good food, creative cocktails, and a nice vibe, Odella is worth checking out.