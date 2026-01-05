The New Year is all about fresh beginnings and setting healthy goals. But let's be honest, those holiday feasts, extra desserts and fried snacks were hard to resist. Now that the celebrations are over, reality sets in. The jeans feel tighter and the weighing scale is no longer your best friend. Don't worry, you don't need crash diets or expensive supplements to get back on track. Our grandmothers have always relied on simple and effective remedies that work wonders without harming health. These age-old nuskas are natural, easy to follow and perfect for shedding those post-holiday kilos. Ready to start the year on a healthier note? Let's dive in.





Here Are 7 Grandmom-Approved Nuskas For Quick And Natural Weight Loss

1. Ajwain Water Every Morning

Ajwain is a staple in Indian kitchens and a powerful digestive aid. Drinking warm ajwain water on an empty stomach helps boost metabolism and reduce bloating. It also aids fat breakdown and keeps your gut healthy, which is essential for weight loss. Simply boil a teaspoon of ajwain in water, strain, and sip it warm every morning.

Photo Credit: Freepik

2. Jeera And Saunf Detox Drink

Cumin and fennel are known for their detoxifying properties. This combination improves digestion, flushes out toxins and prevents water retention. Boil a teaspoon each of jeera and saunf in two cups of water, let it simmer and drink it warm throughout the day. It's a gentle yet effective way to support weight loss naturally.

Photo Credit: Canva

3. Methi Seeds Soaked Overnight

Fenugreek (methi) seeds are rich in fibre and help curb hunger pangs. Soak a teaspoon of methi seeds overnight and chew them in the morning or drink the water they were soaked in. This simple nuska controls appetite, stabilises blood sugar and promotes fat metabolism, making it a favourite among grandmoms.

4. Triphala Powder Before Bed

Triphala, a blend of three powerful herbs, is a classic Ayurvedic remedy for digestion and detox. Taking a teaspoon of Triphala powder with warm water before bedtime helps cleanse the gut and improve metabolism. A healthy digestive system is key to sustainable weight loss, and this remedy has stood the test of time.

5. Honey And Lemon In Warm Water

This is perhaps the most famous grandmom-approved remedy for weight loss. A glass of warm water mixed with a teaspoon of honey and a few drops of lemon juice in the morning helps kickstart metabolism and flush out toxins. It's refreshing, hydrating and a natural way to support fat burning.

6. Green Tea With Ginger

Green tea is already a superstar for weight loss, but add a little ginger and you've got a powerhouse combo! Brew your tea, toss in some grated ginger and sip it warm. It boosts fat burning, aids digestion, and even strengthens immunity. Perfect for those mid-morning breaks.





Photo Credit: Freepik

7. Black Pepper In Warm Water

Another grandmom-approved nuska is having black pepper with warm water. Just add a pinch of freshly ground black pepper to a glass of warm water and drink it. The piperine in black pepper works wonders - it helps prevent fat cells from forming and improves nutrient absorption.





These grandmom-approved nuskas are simple and effective for shedding those extra holiday kilos. Pair them with a balanced diet and regular exercise, and you'll be back to feeling light and energetic in no time.