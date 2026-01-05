Hrithik Roshan is known to be disciplined about his diet and fitness routine. The star recently shared a post on Instagram that contained an easy foodie trick to ensure one doesn't overeat during meals. Hrithik uploaded a photo of a large plate with various foods/dishes spread out on it in small portions. There are visible gaps between each element, which makes the overall plate come across as large but not overflowing. The plate included protein (what looked to be a chicken preparation), wholesome carbs, and lots of fibre in the form of multiple veggies - some raw and some cooked.





In the caption, Hrithik simply wrote, "Eat lesser love better. But make the plate look huge." Tagging his chef, the star used a hashtag to indicate that this can be a way "to hack a foodie brain."

How Spreading Food Out On A Plate May Help You Eat Less

It might sound like a small detail, but how food looks on a plate can influence how much we eat. Research on eating behaviour suggests that the brain often uses visual cues, rather than hunger alone, to judge portion size and fullness. When food is spread out evenly across a plate, it tends to appear more abundant, even if the quantity hasn't changed. A plate that appears fuller can signal satisfaction earlier, nudging you to stop eating sooner. Here are other reasons why it may help you:

The plate-size illusion is real

People tend to perceive the same portion as smaller on a large plate and larger on a smaller or fuller-looking plate. Spreading food out reduces that "this is just a little bit" feeling that can encourage second helpings.

It slows down eating

Food that's spaced out usually requires more forkfuls and more pauses between bites. Slower eating gives your body time to register fullness, which can prevent overeating.

It encourages more mindful eating

A plate where each component is visible makes you more aware of what and how much you're eating, compared to food piled together or eaten straight from containers.





However, this 'hack' is not foolproof. If you're very hungry or distracted, visual tricks matter far less. Additionally, highly palatable foods can override fullness signals. Ultimately, portion size still matters, since spreading out a very large portion won't cancel excess calories.





How To Use This Tip Effectively

Use medium or smaller plates, then spread food evenly Avoid stacking or heaping food in the centre Combine with slow eating (put the fork down between bites) Eat without screens when possible

Spreading food out can help you feel satisfied with less by working with your brain's visual cues. But it's a supporting strategy, not a standalone solution. When paired with mindful eating and realistic portions, it can quietly make a meaningful difference.