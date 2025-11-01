We rarely think about the packaging when offering sweets or snacks to our neighbours. More often than not, it is a plastic container or a spare box that happens to be lying around. What we often overlook is that these containers are usually meant for single use and should be discarded immediately. With a similar thought in mind, Dr Aarati Bhandare has spoken up on the matter by sharing a thoughtful video on Instagram. In the clip, she discussed receiving a bunch of sweets on Diwali, but in plastic dabbas (containers).





Showing the back of the container, which carried the manufacturer's label, Aarati Bhandare said, "It is meant for one-time use." She also explained that even a bottle of packaged drinking water has an expiry date. "The expiry date is not of the water but the water bottle," she added, noting that when used beyond that period, microplastics can leach into the water, increasing potential health risks.





So, the next time you are offering food to your neighbour or a relative, make sure to follow these sustainable packaging practices.

1. Paper Boxes Or Recycled Cardboard Trays

Paper boxes are sturdy, biodegradable, and perfect for packing sweets, cookies, or dry snacks. They are easily available and add a clean, minimal look to your festive gifts. If plain boxes seem too simple, decorate them with a touch of twine, a handwritten tag, or a small piece of festive ribbon to add a personal touch.

2. Silicone Lids And Eco-Friendly Wraps

Beeswax wraps or silicone stretch lids are practical and sustainable options, especially when delivering leftovers or gravy-based dishes. They are spill-proof, washable, and mould comfortably around food or containers. Most importantly, they eliminate the risk of microplastic contamination that comes with repeated plastic use.

3. Reusable Glass Jars Or Tins

Glass jars and metal tins never go out of style. They are ideal for gifting namkeen, ladoos, or dry fruits. The best part is that recipients can reuse them for years to store spices, pickles, or homemade condiments. They add both a charming aesthetic and a touch of sustainability to your festive offerings.





4. Cloth Potlis Or Fabric Wraps

For treats like muffins, chocolates, or other small snacks, consider wrapping them in soft cloth potlis or a fabric square tied neatly with a ribbon. This not only looks festive but also eliminates waste. Fabric wraps can be reused as gift bags, storage pouches, or even décor accessories, making them an elegant, zero-waste choice.

5. Terracotta Or Ceramic Bowls

Terracotta and ceramic containers are a traditional yet stylish alternative for gifting homemade snacks or sweets. They are reusable, non-toxic, and give your gift a rustic, handcrafted appeal. Once the treats are gone, the bowls can be used for serving or as décor pieces - a sustainable keepsake that lasts well beyond the festive season.





The Bottom Line:





Dr Bhandare's reminder comes at a time when sustainability and health go hand in hand. A small change in how we pack and share food can make a significant difference. Choosing biodegradable, reusable, or recyclable packaging ensures that your festive spirit spreads joy without leaving behind plastic waste.

So, the next time you share sweets or snacks with loved ones, make it count - both for your community and the planet.