Delhi-NCR is packed with amazing cocktail spots, each with its unique vibe. Whether it's a breezy rooftop, a cosy corner to catch up with after scenes or just a place that serves up an authentic drink, this city has it all. The bartenders aren't just mixing drinks; they're crafting experiences, often surprising with new flavours you didn't know you would fall for. As menus change with the season, there's always something new to invent and try out different combos. Here's a round-up of places where the cocktails are always on point, and the vibe is just so giving, you want to stay for one more Picante. These place listings are worth checking out:





Celebrate World Tequila Day with Tequila Corralejo at Juniper Bar, Andaz Delhi





On July 24, 2026, at 4:01 pm, Juniper Bar at Andaz Delhi will celebrate World Tequila Day for one day, inspired by the hotel's iconic '401 Reasons to Fall in Love with Delhi' in partnership with Tequila Corralejo, where there will be a selected menu of Delhi themed cocktails such as Delhi Afternoon, Jamun Sunset, Delhi Imli Picante, Chandni Chowk Margarita and Kulfi Royale along with an expert on tequila talking about the legacy of Corralejo tequila.



Venue: Asset No. 1, Aerocity, New Delhi

Miss Margarita



Step into Miss Margarita and you're instantly transported to a lively Mexican cantina think bold murals, neon lights, and a playlist that keeps the energy high all night. The bar's agave game is strong, with favourites like the Spiced Smoked Watermelon Margarita and Diablo Picante stealing the show. Social feeds are full of their playful glassware and table-side theatrics, while regulars swear by the perfectly balanced tequila flavours. For South Delhi party crews, taco lovers, or anyone chasing a vibrant night out, this spot is a guaranteed good time.



Venue: M-31, 1st Floor, Main Market, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi







Celebrate World Tequila Day with Fabian from Chow Chow, Mexico at Call Me Ten





This World Tequila Day, Call Me Ten invites guests to an exclusive one-night guest bar takeover, bringing one of Latin America's most celebrated cocktail destinations, Chow Chow, Mexico, to Delhi with Fabian behind the bar. Taking place on 24 July 2026 from 9:30 PM onwards, the experience will showcase a specially curated menu of tequila-forward cocktails inspired by Mexico's vibrant drinking culture. commitment to bringing globally celebrated bar experiences and contemporary cocktail culture to India. The limited-edition cocktail menu will be available for one night only.





Venue: 58, Market, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi





Celebrate World Tequila Day with an Exclusive Bar Takeover at She's Here





This World Tequila Day, She's Here invites guests to an exclusive one-night guest bar takeover, bringing one of Latin America's most celebrated cocktail destinations, Chow Chow, Mexico, to Gurgaon with Fabian behind the bar. Taking place on 23 July 2026 from 9:00 PM onwards, the experience will feature a specially curated menu of tequila-forward cocktails inspired by Mexico's vibrant drinking culture. She's Here elevates Gurgaon's cocktail scene through an immersive, one-night-only takeover. The limited-edition cocktail menu will be available for one night only.





Venue: 1, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram





United Coffee House Rewind



Blending British-era nostalgia with a modern edge, United Coffee House Rewind in DLF Mall of India is where old-world charm meets today's cocktail cravings. The bar's Signature Cold Tequila Infusions and classic Frozen Margaritas are perfect for unwinding after a shopping spree. Grand chandeliers, plush leather booths, and massive platters set the mood for a classy yet approachable evening, think heritage with a twist.



Venue: 3rd Floor, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida





Dear Donna



Dear Donna feels like a European escape in the heart of Delhi. With its sun-drenched glasshouse and lush garden patio, it's a dreamy spot for a leisurely drink or a romantic date night. The bar shines with expertly mixed agave cocktails like the Picante de la Casa and Jalapeño Margarita, while the atmosphere is equal parts chic and cosy. No wonder it's a regular on “best date spot” lists and Instagram feeds alike.



Venue: Ground Floor, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi





Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy



Serious about cocktails? Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy in Gurgaon is a must-visit for anyone who loves their drinks with a side of history. Tucked away in Sector 15, this prohibition-inspired hideout is all about moody lighting, jazz playlists, and bartenders who know their craft. Expect smoky agave sours, custom margaritas, and a vibe that's more about savouring flavours than chasing the next party hit.



Venue: SCO 23, Part 1 Market, Sector 15, Gurgaon





Somewhere Nowhere



Looking for a place where the party never stops? Somewhere Nowhere brings rooftop energy and contemporary style to Saket's Garden of Five Senses. The crowd comes for the Passionfruit Tequila Spritz, colourful neon backdrops, and a DJ lineup that keeps weekends buzzing. It's a go-to for cocktail-fuelled nights out with friends and those who thrive on high-energy vibes.



Venue: 2nd Floor, Garden of Five Senses, Saidulajab, Saket, New Delhi





Thanks & Beyond



Thanks & Beyond in Epicuria is a feast for the senses: a boho-inspired lounge, Tuscan terrace, and inventive bar all rolled into one. Here, mixologists get playful with agave spirits, whipping up Smoked Citrus Margaritas and spicy botanical tequila creations. The quartz bar and leafy décor make it as stylish as it is versatile, equally suited to lazy afternoon catch-ups or lively evening adventures.



Venue: 204, TDI Westside Mall, Epicuria, Nehru Place, New Delhi





Margaret's Eye



Hidden away in Basant Lok Market, Margaret's Eye is a true gem for cocktail purists. This intimate, softly lit speakeasy stands out with its all-women mixology team and a menu that puts creative, vegetable-forward agave drinks in the spotlight. Expect house-infused mezcals, unique Paloma twists, and a calm, welcoming atmosphere that's perfect for thoughtful conversation and slowing things down.



Venue: 2nd Floor, Community Centre, Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi





Latoyá





For tequila enthusiasts, here's an important notice – Latoyá's cocktail list for the season will be all about agave, including four must-try cocktails. Begin with the Twisted Paloma, which will bring you a delicious variation of the classic cocktail that will combine tequila, grapefruit, melon, agave, and carbonation in a light and citrusy combination that will delight your taste buds during summer, or Cantarito, a Mexican classic which is a mixture of tequila, citrus, mandarin, grapefruit, and grapefruit soda. If we should mention a bestseller among them, then it would be a cocktail called Papi Chulo, which includes cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, and yuzu, while El Diablo includes ingredients like pandan, tamarind, pineapple, and the house sauce that is not classified yet.





Venue: Eldeco Centre, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi