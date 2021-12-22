Paneer is one of the most versatile ingredients present in our kitchen. It can be found in almost every course of an Indian meal. So, it comes as no surprise that paneer delicacies can easily be found on the menus of every restaurant. And while this ingredient is the star of any vegetarian spread, we all have come to love it so much that we have created new dishes from it over the years. Whether it was making gravy, curry or even frying it, we can quickly turn paneer into anything of our liking! So, to introduce you to yet another paneer dish, today we bring you a recipe of paneer pockets that you must try!





This recipe is a unique snack you can make at any party or occasion. In this recipe, first, paneer is cooked in a mix of spices and veggies. Then it is filled inside a wrap. Lastly, it is baked till slightly brown! Once you make this, you can serve it with chutney and ketchup. This quick snack will fill up your growling stomach in no time! Read the full recipe below:

Paneer Pocket Recipe: Here's How To Make Paneer Pockets

First, in a bowl, add all-purpose flour, salt, some oil and warm water to knead dough. Next, heat a pan and add oil. Throw in ginger-garlic paste, chopped onions and mix. Next, add in paneer with red chilli powder, pepper, turmeric, coriander powder and salt. Cook it well.





Now take the dough, make a roundel from it, and cut it in a square shape. Add one tablespoon of prepared paneer masalas in the middle. Close the four edges of the square to make a pocket. Spread butter from the top and bake till brown. Finally, take it out and enjoy!

For the full recipe of paneer pockets, click here.





Make this delicious delight, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!