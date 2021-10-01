South Indian cuisine offers a myriad of dishes that we can try. From drinks, snacks to the main course, there is no end to what we can make. So, to add to your list of the beloved South Indian dishes, here we bring you a recipe of yummy rajma sundal! This snack is generally made with a delicious combination of legumes, lentils and coconut and is perfect to munch on any time. Sundal is a pretty popular snack down south and is usually made with any legume of your choice. Here we will prepare this with rajma.





Health Benefits Of Rajma

Rajma is a common ingredient in Indian cooking. This legume can easily be found in markets or in stores and has tons of benefits to it. Rajma can help to maintain blood sugar levels, aids digestion keeps the heart healthy and aids in weight loss. Along with this, rajma also has essential nutrients like- iron, copper, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin K1.





With so many benefits to this, let us see how to make rajma sundal.

Here Is The Recipe Of Rajma Sundal | Rajma Sundal Recipe

To make this snack, first, in a pan, add some oil. To this, add mustard seeds and urad dal. Let it splatter. Next, add curry leaves, dry red chillies and cook lightly. Now add the boiled rajma with some salt and mix. From the top, throw in grated coconut and mix again. Take this out in a bowl and enjoy with tea or just plainly!

For the full recipe of rajma sundal, click here.





Make this dish and let us know how you liked the taste of it!