During the winter season, saag (leafy greens) becomes a staple in many Indian households. The very mention of it is enough to make our mouths water. While we enjoy several varieties of saag, including mustard greens, bathua, and amaranth, spinach (palak) remains one of the most popular choices after mustard greens. This traditional dish is known for its rich nutrition and comforting flavour.





However, despite looking simple, palak saag can easily go wrong. Many people struggle to get the right taste, colour, and texture because of a few common mistakes made during preparation. If you've been unable to achieve that perfect bowl of palak saag even after multiple attempts, it's time to understand what not to do.

How to Handle Palak (Spinach) Properly

Spinach saag is delicious, but even the freshest bunch can turn bland, bitter, or heavy if handled incorrectly. From washing the leaves to choosing the right cooking technique and balancing spices, every step plays a vital role. Ideally, palak saag should taste fresh, lightly spiced, and nutritious-not too strong, oily, or dull.

Below are some common mistakes to avoid when preparing an authentic, flavourful batch of palak ka saag at home.





6 Mistakes To Avoid While Making Palak Ka Saag

Mistake 1: Not Washing the Spinach Properly

Spinach leaves often carry dirt, sand, and gritty particles that a quick rinse won't remove. If not washed thoroughly, the final dish may feel sandy. Always wash palak two or three times in clean water to ensure it's completely free of impurities.

Mistake 2: Overcooking the Spinach

Many overcook spinach, which causes it to lose its vibrant green colour and much of its nutritional value. Palak should be cooked only until it wilts and softens-nothing more.

Mistake 3: Using the Wrong Methods to Reduce Bitterness

To counter bitterness, some people overload the dish with spices or cream. This masks the natural flavour of spinach and makes the dish feel heavy. Light blanching and sautéing with garlic reduce bitterness effectively without compromising taste.

Mistake 4: Adding Too Many Spices

Palak ka saag is meant to highlight the gentle, earthy flavour of spinach. Excess garam masala or chillies can overpower the dish entirely. Minimal, balanced seasoning lets the true taste of palak shine through.

Mistake 5: Using Excess Oil or Ghee

Too much oil or ghee can make the saag greasy and difficult to digest, reducing its health benefits. Palak saag is best enjoyed when fats are used sparingly.

Mistake 6: Grinding the Saag Too Smoothly

Grinding spinach into a completely smooth paste removes its rustic, traditional texture. A slightly coarse blend makes the saag feel more authentic and homely.





By avoiding these common mistakes, you can prepare palak ka saag that is flavourful, nutritious, and true to its traditional roots. A little care at each step can make a noticeable difference to the final dish.