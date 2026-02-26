Protein has long been celebrated as one of the most essential nutrients in our daily diet. It supports muscle repair, hormone regulation, immunity, skin health and overall growth - making it vital for people of all ages. Yet, studies over the years have repeatedly shown that a significant portion of the Indian population fails to meet its daily protein requirements. In fact, many people rely heavily on chicken as their go-to source of protein, consuming it almost daily in an attempt to hit their protein targets.





There is a good reason for chicken's popularity. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 grams of chicken contains approximately 27 grams of protein. However, what many may not realise is that certain vegetarian foods naturally offer even more protein per 100-gram serving - making them fantastic options for both vegetarians and anyone looking to diversify their diet.





This World Protein Day 2026, here are two vegetarian powerhouses that deliver more protein than chicken.

1. Soybean

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Protein content: Around 36 grams of protein per 100 grams (USDA)





Soybeans top the list as one of the richest vegetarian sources of protein, exceeding even chicken. Packed with essential amino acids, it is considered a complete protein. Its high fibre content and healthy fats make it not only nutritious but also extremely filling.

Health Benefits of Soybean

Helps build and repair muscle

Supports heart health due to unsaturated fats

Aids digestion thanks to its high fibre content

May help regulate cholesterol levels

Contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants

Soybean vs Soya Chunks

Many people mistakenly assume soya chunks are the natural form of the soybean. In reality:

Soybean is the raw, whole bean.

Soya chunks are made from defatted soy flour, a by-product of soybean oil extraction.

Soya chunks are processed but still high in protein (roughly 52 g per 100 g before cooking), making both great options - though whole soybeans offer better fibre and mineral content.

Different Ways To Consume Soybeans

Boiled soybeans in salads and Buddha bowls

Soybean curry or soybean sabzi

Soy flour in rotis or cheelas

Soy milk and tofu (both made from soybeans)

Stir-fried or roasted soy snacks

High-Protein Indian-Style Soybean Recipes

Punjabi-style Soybean Masala Curry - A tasty curry where soybeans are cooked with onions, tomatoes and everyday Punjabi spices.

- A tasty curry where soybeans are cooked with onions, tomatoes and everyday Punjabi spices. Soybean Pulao with vegetables - A simple rice dish with soybeans and mixed veggies cooked together.

- A simple rice dish with soybeans and mixed veggies cooked together. Soybean Aloo Sabzi - A regular, home-style potato and soybean stir-fry.

- A regular, home-style potato and soybean stir-fry. Tofu Bhurji - Crumbled tofu cooked with onions, tomatoes and basic spices.

- Crumbled tofu cooked with onions, tomatoes and basic spices. Soybean Kebabs - Easy pan-fried patties made with mashed soybeans and spices.

2. Hemp Seeds (Bhaang ke Beej)

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Protein content: More than 30 grams of protein per 100 grams





Hemp seeds are steadily gaining popularity in India, particularly among fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious people. These tiny seeds are nutrition powerhouses, offering not just high-quality protein but also healthy omega-3 fats, minerals and fibre. They have a mildly nutty flavour that makes them easy to add to everyday foods.

Health Benefits of Hemp Seeds

Excellent plant-based protein source

Rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids

Supports heart health

Contains magnesium, iron, zinc and vitamin E

Helps support healthy skin

Aids digestion when consumed with the hull

Different Ways To Consume Hemp Seeds

Sprinkle over salads, dals or soups

Add to smoothies, yoghurt or overnight oats

Blend into chutneys or dips

Use in granola, laddoos or healthy bars

Make hemp seed chutney powder for idlis and dosas

High-Protein Indian-Style Hemp Seed Recipes

Hemp Seed Chutney - A delicious chutney made by grinding hemp seeds with spices.

- A delicious chutney made by grinding hemp seeds with spices. Hemp Seed Raita - Curd mixed with ground hemp seeds for extra texture and protein.

- Curd mixed with ground hemp seeds for extra texture and protein. Hemp Seed Laddoos - Small sweet balls made with hemp seeds, jaggery and ghee.

- Small sweet balls made with hemp seeds, jaggery and ghee. Hemp Seed and Mint Chutney - Mint chutney blended with hemp seeds for a nutty taste.

- Mint chutney blended with hemp seeds for a nutty taste. Hemp Seed Parathas - Parathas made by mixing hemp seed powder into the dough.

Soybeans and hemp seeds not only contain more protein than a serving of chicken, but also bring additional health benefits, versatility and flavour to your meals. Whether you're vegetarian, cutting back on meat or simply looking to enhance your diet, these plant-based protein stars deserve a spot on your plate.