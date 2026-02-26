Protein has long been celebrated as one of the most essential nutrients in our daily diet. It supports muscle repair, hormone regulation, immunity, skin health and overall growth - making it vital for people of all ages. Yet, studies over the years have repeatedly shown that a significant portion of the Indian population fails to meet its daily protein requirements. In fact, many people rely heavily on chicken as their go-to source of protein, consuming it almost daily in an attempt to hit their protein targets.
There is a good reason for chicken's popularity. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 grams of chicken contains approximately 27 grams of protein. However, what many may not realise is that certain vegetarian foods naturally offer even more protein per 100-gram serving - making them fantastic options for both vegetarians and anyone looking to diversify their diet.
This World Protein Day 2026, here are two vegetarian powerhouses that deliver more protein than chicken.
1. Soybean
Protein content: Around 36 grams of protein per 100 grams (USDA)
Soybeans top the list as one of the richest vegetarian sources of protein, exceeding even chicken. Packed with essential amino acids, it is considered a complete protein. Its high fibre content and healthy fats make it not only nutritious but also extremely filling.
Health Benefits of Soybean
- Helps build and repair muscle
- Supports heart health due to unsaturated fats
- Aids digestion thanks to its high fibre content
- May help regulate cholesterol levels
- Contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants
Soybean vs Soya Chunks
Many people mistakenly assume soya chunks are the natural form of the soybean. In reality:
- Soybean is the raw, whole bean.
- Soya chunks are made from defatted soy flour, a by-product of soybean oil extraction.
Soya chunks are processed but still high in protein (roughly 52 g per 100 g before cooking), making both great options - though whole soybeans offer better fibre and mineral content.
Different Ways To Consume Soybeans
- Boiled soybeans in salads and Buddha bowls
- Soybean curry or soybean sabzi
- Soy flour in rotis or cheelas
- Soy milk and tofu (both made from soybeans)
- Stir-fried or roasted soy snacks
High-Protein Indian-Style Soybean Recipes
- Punjabi-style Soybean Masala Curry - A tasty curry where soybeans are cooked with onions, tomatoes and everyday Punjabi spices.
- Soybean Pulao with vegetables - A simple rice dish with soybeans and mixed veggies cooked together.
- Soybean Aloo Sabzi - A regular, home-style potato and soybean stir-fry.
- Tofu Bhurji - Crumbled tofu cooked with onions, tomatoes and basic spices.
- Soybean Kebabs - Easy pan-fried patties made with mashed soybeans and spices.
2. Hemp Seeds (Bhaang ke Beej)
Protein content: More than 30 grams of protein per 100 grams
Hemp seeds are steadily gaining popularity in India, particularly among fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious people. These tiny seeds are nutrition powerhouses, offering not just high-quality protein but also healthy omega-3 fats, minerals and fibre. They have a mildly nutty flavour that makes them easy to add to everyday foods.
Health Benefits of Hemp Seeds
- Excellent plant-based protein source
- Rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids
- Supports heart health
- Contains magnesium, iron, zinc and vitamin E
- Helps support healthy skin
- Aids digestion when consumed with the hull
Different Ways To Consume Hemp Seeds
- Sprinkle over salads, dals or soups
- Add to smoothies, yoghurt or overnight oats
- Blend into chutneys or dips
- Use in granola, laddoos or healthy bars
- Make hemp seed chutney powder for idlis and dosas
High-Protein Indian-Style Hemp Seed Recipes
- Hemp Seed Chutney - A delicious chutney made by grinding hemp seeds with spices.
- Hemp Seed Raita - Curd mixed with ground hemp seeds for extra texture and protein.
- Hemp Seed Laddoos - Small sweet balls made with hemp seeds, jaggery and ghee.
- Hemp Seed and Mint Chutney - Mint chutney blended with hemp seeds for a nutty taste.
- Hemp Seed Parathas - Parathas made by mixing hemp seed powder into the dough.
Soybeans and hemp seeds not only contain more protein than a serving of chicken, but also bring additional health benefits, versatility and flavour to your meals. Whether you're vegetarian, cutting back on meat or simply looking to enhance your diet, these plant-based protein stars deserve a spot on your plate.
