There is just something about the monsoon that makes things more delicious, and this is well understood by restaurants and hotels in India. July and August are some of the most fascinating times for some of the best cuisine showcases in the year, ranging from traditional seasonal menus to collaborations and pop-up residencies. This list includes both comforting and experimental foods, depending on your preference. Here is a list of some of the foods worth enjoying during the monsoon season this year.

Delhi

Honk Welcomes Back Chef Katherine for the Third Edition of Its Celebrated Hakka Food Showcase

For the third time, Honk at Novotel New Delhi Aerocity will be bringing back Chef Katherine, and this time, her Hakka food fest looks more intriguing than ever before. Influenced by the mountains of southern China and having evolved as a result of centuries-long migrations from various parts of India, Taiwan, Hong Kong and elsewhere, Hakka food is as much full of stories as it is flavorful, and none other than Chef Katherine, who originates from Kolkata's Tangra area, has been able to bring out these stories in her dishes in such an incredible way. From popular hits like Yam Abacus Beads, Xinjiang Mutton, and Mango Sago to the newly added Hong Kong Style Curry Fish Balls, Imperial Pearl Meatballs and Taiwanese Three Cup Chicken, the menu promises to take your breath away!





Venue: Honk, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Dates: June 26th – July 5th

Mela Mexicana Comes to SOCIAL: A Pan-India Celebration of Mexican Food, Drinks and Culture

SOCIAL brings to you the Mela Mexicana for the whole month of July in the year 2026 from the 1st to the 31st, with the Embassy of Mexico in India, where the décor will be Mexican, along with the sombrero-wearing employees and lucha libre DJs who would serve out the shots at 8:30 pm every day; the food would include dishes like Guac 'n' Roll Chips, Nacho Average Love Triangle, Corn Chivda Chaat, Tinga Tostadas, Chilli Chipotle Aloo/Chicken, Queso Fundido, Empanadas, Quesadillas, tacos (Baja-O-Mushroom, Al Pastor Chicken, Fish, Mutton Seekh), Dry Noods, Burrito and a Bowl, Chimichangas, Birria Sando, Chicken Barbacoa Torta, Concha French Toast and The Impossible Cake, along with the cocktails such as Borracho Michelada, Batanga, Hibshi Margarita, El Tamarindo, Pineapple Jalapeño Picante, Cantarito, Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate, zero-proof drinks and shots, and even some activities such as the Telenovela Table Read, Bingo Beats Club, salsa evenings, workshops and live Latin

Bengaluru

Monkey Bar Bengaluru Launches The Monkey Burger Fest – A Limited-Time Menu Dedicated to the Ultimate Comfort Food

The favourite place to hang out in Bengaluru is going minimal in its efforts this time of the year – and is definitely pulling it off successfully. Monkey Bar is hosting a Burger Festival called The Monkey Burger Fest, which will be a special menu that will offer four burgers for just one month starting 25th June. The OG MoBar Burger comes in with a pork and beef patty topped with Monkey burger sauce, dill pickles and caramelised onions – all rich and succulent in taste. The Peri Peri Fried Chicken Burger includes a buttermilk fried chicken thigh patty with curry leaf mayo and pickled onions. For vegetarians, The Truffle Shroom Melt Burger includes a mushroom patty with truffle aioli, pickles and lettuce, whereas the Bombay Chilli Cheese Aloo Burger includes an aloo tikki patty with green chutney mayo, pickles and lettuce. Four burgers in one month!





Venue: Monkey Bar, Museum Road, Bengaluru

Dates: 25th June - 25th July 2026

“Monsoon Express – A Street Food Journey Across India” at Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

There is definitely something about monsoons that gives a hankering for some hot, tasty street food, and Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road has done just that. “Monsoon Express – A Street Food Journey” is an extension of the buffet at The Square, which is a journey inspired by the famous rail journeys in India and the tasty street food from the respective regions. Street food stations offer dishes like Samosa, Galouti Kebab with Roomali Roti, Kachori, Roasted Bhutta, Vada Pav, Bread Pakora and much more. They go best with a glass of cutting chai. An amalgamation of railway décor, station signs, and the love of Indian street food brings about a nostalgic experience that is worth savouring. This monsoon season, get on board the train and have your food take the ride for you.





Venue: Monkey Bar, Museum Road, Bengaluru

Dates: 25th June - 25th July 2026

An Italian Table with Chef Alessio Cosma Amodio at The Patio at 24/1

This July, The Patio at 24/1 at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru welcomes the sun-drenched flavours of Southern Italy with an exclusive collaboration featuring Chef Alessio Cosma Amodio of Casa Limone, Renaissance Goa.

Inspired by the coastal kitchens of the region and recipes passed down through generations, Chef Alessio presents Italian classics including Caprese, Carpaccio di Manzo, Crema di Burrata and Insalata di Mare, before giving way to a selection of handmade pastas such as Ravioloni, Spaghettoni, Spaghetti Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino and Rigatoni Arrabbiata. The secondi features timeless favourites including Pollo Milanese, Entrecôte, Salmone & Crema di Piselli and the signature Pizza Taormina, while traditional desserts like Pasticciotto, Tiramisu and Sfoglia with crema pasticciera complete the experience.

Rooted in regional traditions yet shaped by Chef Alessio's contemporary perspective, the limited-time menu offers Bengaluru a rare opportunity to experience the depth, diversity and understated elegance of Southern Italian cuisine.





Venue: The Patio at 24/1, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Date: 1st – 10th July 2026



LOYA x Mark Lloyd: An Exclusive Evening of Elevated Cocktails and Northern Culinary Artistry

LOYA, Taj West End, Bengaluru continues to shape its reputation as one of India's most compelling destinations for refined bar collaborations, this time welcoming Mark Lloyd, Director of Bars at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, for an exclusive, one-night showcase. Among the most distinguished figures in contemporary mixology, Mark brings over 15 years of global expertise shaped across Asia and five continents. Backed by a rare foundation in industrial chemistry and distillation, his approach is both precise and imaginative where scientific discipline meets nuanced culinary expression. For this exceptional evening at LOYA, Mark presents a bespoke cocktail repertoire that reflects his deeply guest-centric philosophy. Each creation is meticulously composed, with every ingredient, flavour, and flourish thoughtfully curated to deliver a layered and immersive experience.

These signature libations will be artfully paired with LOYA's celebrated cuisine, inspired by the culturally rich foothills of the Himalayas. Defined by robust spices, earthy depth, and time-honoured techniques, the menu offers a striking interplay against Mark's contemporary, elegant style of mixology.

The result is a sensorial journey of rare harmony where heritage-rich culinary narratives seamlessly converge with modern cocktail craftsmanship, and each pairing unfolds as part of a sophisticated, immersive experience.





Venue: LOYA ,Taj West End, Bengaluru

Date: 3rd July 2026

Jaipur

Comorin Brings It's Regional Indian Table To the Leela Palace Jaipur For a Two-Day Pop-Up

Comorin, a restaurant of EHV International, will be conducting a 2-day pop up event at the Jharokha Bar of The Leela Palace Jaipur on 4th and 5th July 2026, which will see Chef Dhiraj Dargan and Head of Bars, Varun Sharma presenting Comorin's regional Indian menu along with a selected cocktail menu to the city; featuring food items such as Mango & Avocado Makhana Chaat, Nimbu Masala Avocado, Banarasi Aloo Papad, Andhra Gongura Chicken, Champaran Mutton, Bhopali Murgh Rezala, and desserts Cheeni Malai Toast with Honeycomb and Pune Mango Mastani with Toasted Nuts, along with cocktails such as Gin Jamun Ale, Fennel Paloma and Neer More, giving the patrons a rare opportunity to try out Comorin's ingredient-driven, contemporary Indian cuisine in a city other than its home city.





Venue: The Leela Palace Jaipur

Date: 4th & 5th July 2026

