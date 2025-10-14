Diwali's around the corner, and it's time to level up your snack game! If you're tired of the same old hara bhara kebabs, we've got a game-changer for you. Introducing Hara Bhara Cheese Balls - crispy, cheesy and packed with green goodness. These bite-sized delights are perfect for impressing guests or just treating yourself. Imagine the ooze of mozzarella paired with the freshness of spinach and peas. It's a Diwali party must-have! So, get ready to ditch the boring snacks and make way for something extraordinary. The recipe for this delicious snack was shared by chef Saloni Kukreja on her Instagram.

Also Read: Whip Up Perfect Hara Bhara Kebabs At Home! 4 Easy Ways To Prepare Them

Are Hara Bhara Cheese Balls Healthy?

Hara bhara cheese balls can be a relatively healthy snack option as they contain spinach, peas and other veggies, which add nutrients and fibre. However, they are also deep-fried and contain cheese, which increases their calorie and fat content. To make them healthier, you can try baking instead of frying and using low-fat cheese.

Can Hara Bhara Cheese Balls Be Made Ahead?

Yes, hara bhara cheese balls can be made ahead. You can prepare the mixture, shape the balls and refrigerate or freeze them until you're ready to fry or bake. This makes them a great option for parties and gatherings. Just thaw frozen cheese balls before cooking and they're good to go!

How To Ensure Hara Bhara Cheese Balls Turn Out Crispy?

To ensure hara bhara cheese balls turn out crispy, follow these tips:

Make sure the mixture isn't too wet, adjust the breadcrumbs if needed.

Coat the cheese balls evenly with breadcrumbs.

Chill the shaped cheese balls in the fridge for 30 minutes before frying.

Fry on medium heat to get the perfect crispiness.

Don't overcrowd the frying pan, fry in batches if needed.

What To Serve With Hara Bhara Cheese Balls?

Hara bhara cheese balls pair well with green chutney, tamarind chutney, mint yoghurt dip or spicy mayo. You can also serve them with a fresh salad or crunchy veggies for a lighter option. These combinations enhance the flavours and add to the snacking pleasure.

How To Make Hara Bhara Cheese Balls | Cheese Balls Recipe

Blanch And Blend Greens: Blanch spinach, peas, and coriander for 1 minute. Drain, squeeze out excess water, and blend with ginger, garlic, green chillies, and water into a coarse paste.

Blanch spinach, peas, and coriander for 1 minute. Drain, squeeze out excess water, and blend with ginger, garlic, green chillies, and water into a coarse paste. Prepare Mixture: Grate potatoes and paneer. Mix with green paste, jeera powder, chilli powder, amchoor powder, garam masala, salt, pepper, and breadcrumbs to form a soft dough-like mixture.

Grate potatoes and paneer. Mix with green paste, jeera powder, chilli powder, amchoor powder, garam masala, salt, pepper, and breadcrumbs to form a soft dough-like mixture. Stuff And Shape: Take a small portion, flatten it, place mozzarella cheese in the centre and seal to form a ball.

Take a small portion, flatten it, place mozzarella cheese in the centre and seal to form a ball. Coat: Mix maida, cornflour, salt, pepper and water to make a slurry. Dip balls in slurry, then roll in breadcrumbs.

Mix maida, cornflour, salt, pepper and water to make a slurry. Dip balls in slurry, then roll in breadcrumbs. Fry: Deep-fry on low-medium flame until golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper. Serve hot and enjoy!

Also Read: Love Cheese? Try Out These 5 Delicious Ways To Make Cheese Balls At Home

Watch the full recipe video below:

With these tips and tricks, you're all set to create delicious hara bhara cheese Balls that'll be a hit at your Diwali party!