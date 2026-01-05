Nothing can uplift your mood faster than a plate of aromatic biryani on a bad day. When the fragrant rice meets the tender and spice-laden meat, every flavourful bite takes away your worries and stress, as you immerse yourself in the joy of the classic rice dish. Different parts of India follow various biryani recipes. In Kolkata, people often add boiled egg and potato, a pairing that is simply irresistible. Now, a video from the City of Joy, featuring a young boy's delightful reaction to receiving a biryani box, has grabbed the internet's attention.





The clip opened to a little boy walking into a room holding a food packet in one hand and a plate in the other. It does not take long to realise that the carry bag contains biryani, as the kid excitedly informs his parent, “I have ordered biryani”. The youngster's happiness was unmissable from his beaming smile and sparkle in his eyes. The adorable video, which has so far raked in over 4.5 million views, concluded with the boy asking his father to join him and enjoy the biryani together.

The internet found the post relatable.





“Every Sunday, biryani is compulsory,” noted a foodie.





Another aptly called the boy, “Biriyani paglu.” ["Biryani fan"]





“Yeh toh mai hu (This is me),” admitted a biryani lover.





“My future kid for sure,” joked one person.





“What happiness,” pointed out an individual.





Previously, a similar video of a young boy from Kerala went viral for his deep love towards biryani. The clip, uploaded by his mother on Instagram, showed the kid named Shanku sweetly asking for biryani instead of upma in his Anganwadi (government-run childcare centre). “I need ‘birnani' (his adorable mispronunciation of biryani) and poricha kozhi (chicken fry) instead of upma,” he said in the clip. Shanku's earnest plea even reached the ears of Kerala's Minister for Health, Women, and Child Development, Veena George. She confirmed that the Anganwadi menu would now also include biryani, “taking Shanku's suggestion into account”. Read all about it here.