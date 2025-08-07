Planning a party for Raksha Bandhan 2025? This year, this festival falls on August 9. Many of us are already busy with various preparations for the same. If you're wondering what to serve your siblings and guests, we have got you covered. A non-negotiable food you must include on your party menu is a potato snack. After all, who can say no to the amazing aloo? There are many kinds of potato snacks to choose from. We have listed some of the most popular options for a memorable Raksha Bandhan celebration. The selections include several desi delights, too. Take a look below:

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Share These 10 Yummy Potato Snacks With Your Siblings

1. Aloo Samosa

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Samosa is a classic choice. Photo Credit: iStock

Whether it's just an ordinary day or a grand festive celebration, the classic aloo samosa always has a place in our hearts and homes. You can pair it with chai, cold drinks or cocktails - it never disappoints. If you need samosas in bulk for your party, order them online.

2. Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo tikki is another beloved desi potato snack that is always satisfying. Many people love to eat it as part of a flavourful chaat. Mix it with chutneys, spices and sev for a fun treat. You can also add chole and/or dahi for extra yumminess.

3. Batata Vada

If you and your siblings are in the mood for comfort food, opt for Batata Vada. These ball-shaped delights can be savoured with dry garlic chutney and other chutneys too. You can also sandwich this snack inside slit pavs to make vada pav.

4. Aloo Pakora

Can any house party be complete without pakoras? Aloo pakora is a crowd favourite that you need to have on your menu. Their distinctive crispiness can be quite addictive, so always make sure there are extra portions to go around.

5. Aloo Corn Cutlet

If you want an impressive and versatile potato recipe, opt for aloo corn cutlet. You can serve it as a starter by itself or pair it with bread to make burgers/sandwiches. The corn lends it a unique texture and flavour that will make it stand out from other common snacks.

6. Aloo Bread Roll

Aloo bread rolls are the definition of indulgence. Thus, they're the perfect treat to bond over during Raksha Bandhan 2025. These fried bread rolls stuffed with potatoes are packed with irresistible flavours. Serve them hot - and watch how frowns turn into smiles.

7. Potato Cheese Shots

These bite-sized snacks combine the comfort of mashed potatoes with the deliciousness of cheese. Many of us have fond memories of sharing a plate of potato cheese shots with our siblings in our childhood. For Raksha Bandhan 2025, why not relive those memories?

8. Peri Peri Fries

Photo Credit: Pexels

Talking about shareable delights, we cannot fail to mention French Fries. And since it's a festive occasion, opt for something special and spicy like Peri Peri Fries. Once you get tired of all the Raksha Bandhan sweets, this fiery snack will come to your rescue. If you don't want to take the trouble of making it at home, order it via a food delivery app.

9. Potato Wedges

If you need to have a low-oil snack option for your Raksha Bandhan party, you can choose potato wedges. They can be baked or air-fried. You can experiment with toppings and seasonings to suit the tastes of your siblings or guests.





10. Potato Chips

Crisp and classic potato chips are a must-have at any party. Keep a bowl of them ready for your party guests. Keep a separate bowl for you and your siblings - because you know it's impossible to resist eating this treat. You can also serve them with various dips.





Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025!





