Gurgaon's dining scene never slows down, and HQ27 is the latest address giving the city's food lovers something fresh to talk about. Tucked within a breezy, open precinct, HQ27 brings together a mix of cafés, patisseries, comfort-food spots and elevated dining concepts — all designed to feel warm, vibrant and effortlessly social. Whether you're stepping out for quick evening coffee runs, long weekend brunches or relaxed dinners with friends, this new hub blends flavour, design and culture in a way that instantly pulls you in. With alfresco corners, open boulevards and a line-up of carefully curated eateries, HQ27 promises an experience that feels familiar yet exciting. If you're looking for new places to bookmark in Gurgaon, this spot deserves a place on your list.

Here Are The Best Restaurants To Try At HQ27, Gurgaon

1. Aku's

Aku's brings its signature gourmet burger experience to HQ27, serving bold, flavour-forward creations that balance indulgence with sharp technique. Known for quality produce, freshly baked buns and generous patties, the space is perfect for both casual lunches and late-evening cravings. The menu keeps things familiar yet elevated, making it an easy favourite for anyone who loves a good burger without the fuss.

Best Things To Eat Here:

The Baconator

PBJ Burger

OG Smashed Burger

Truffle Fries

2. Monique

Monique adds a delicate, indulgent touch to HQ27 with its elegant patisserie offerings. From finely crafted pastries to impeccable cakes, everything here is made with precision and an appreciation for classic French techniques. It's the perfect spot for a mid-day sweet break, a celebratory treat, or a beautifully packed takeaway dessert.

Best Things To Eat Here:

Classic Éclair

Raspberry Tart

Chocolate Entremet

Macaron boxes

3. Coffee Island

A cosy everyday café, Coffee Island serves dependable brews and easygoing bites ideal for relaxed work sessions or casual conversations. Expect warm service, approachable coffee profiles and a menu built around comfort. It's the sort of place where you naturally settle in — whether for a quick iced latte or a slow breakfast.

Best Things To Eat Here:

Cappuccino or Flat White

Cold Brew

Garlic & Herb Sandwich

Freshly baked cookies

4. Tan Yan by Sticky Rice

Tan Yan brings refined, contemporary Pan-Asian flavours to HQ27, blending clean flavours with modern plating and a sophisticated ambience. The menu leans into classics interpreted in a fresh, balanced way — the kind you'd choose for both date nights and celebratory evenings. Expect polished service and a consistently elevated dining experience.





Best Things To Eat Here:

Spicy Tuna Maki

Crystal Dumplings

Thai Green Curry

Stir-Fried Udon

5. Lazeez Affaire

Lazeez Affaire serves North Indian cuisine with a modern, chic sensibility. Rich gravies, aromatic kebabs and hearty tandoori platters take centre stage, making it ideal for family dinners or group gatherings. The ambience matches the food — warm, inviting and perfect for long, indulgent meals.

Best Things To Eat Here:

Butter Chicken

Galouti Kebabs

Dal Lazeez

Chicken Tikka Platter

6. Carnatic Café

Loved across Delhi-NCR for its soulful South Indian flavours, Carnatic Café offers consistently comforting dishes rooted in tradition. Their crisp dosas, flavour-packed chutneys and homestyle meals make it one of the precinct's most satisfying stops. The experience is simple, reliable and deeply nostalgic.

Best Things To Eat Here:

Malleshwaram Dosa

Bombat Dosa

Filter Coffee

Pudi Idli

7. She's Here

She's Here is a lively, contemporary dining concept serving global comfort cuisine. The vibe is youthful, energetic and perfect for casual evenings when you want good food without overthinking the menu. Expect familiar dishes delivered with a fresh twist, making it a versatile pick for groups.





Best Things To Eat Here:

Korean Fried Chicken

Loaded Nachos

Pesto Pasta

Signature Cocktails

8. Espressos Anyday Martinis Anynight

True to its name, this concept transforms seamlessly from a relaxed daytime café into a buzzy evening spot. Come for a coffee in the morning, return later for martinis, small plates and an upbeat atmosphere. It's the kind of space that adapts to your mood, making it a great after-work hangout.

Best Things To Eat/Drink Here:

Espresso Martini

Classic Negroni

Cheese Crostini

Tiramisu

9. Novy

Photo: Novy

Novy is HQ27's most playful concept — an experiential space that blends culture, creativity and food in unexpected ways. The menu and ambience have a youthful, exploratory feel, designed to surprise rather than follow a standard format. It's perfect for diners who enjoy something new, dynamic and conversation-worthy.





So, head to HQ27 for an unforgettable time in Gurugram!