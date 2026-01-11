Indian street food has a special way of grabbing attention, thanks to its bold flavours and comfort factor. Just hearing the name of a popular dish is often enough to make cravings kick in, and pav bhaji does exactly that. If thinking about it is making you hungry, you're not alone. Popular content creator Ali Koca, who is based across Canada, Turkey, and the USA, recently shared his honest review of what he called “Mumbai's most famous pav bhaji.” In the video, he's seen covered in gulaal as he digs into the iconic street food. He takes viewers through the experience while enjoying the flavourful Indian street food, featuring a thick, spiced vegetable mash (bhaji) cooked with tomatoes, onions, and butter, served with soft, butter-toasted bread rolls (pav).

The "Worldwide video guy," as he brands himself, starts the video by breaking a soft, buttery pav. Following this, he can be seen garnishing the satisfying meal with chopped onions, a squeeze of lemon, and fresh coriander. A friend guides him on how to eat it, saying, “Now, what you need to do here, squeeze some of that lime on top of the cheese and the masala. Citrus cuts through the fats of the cheese. Just season it with those red onions. Mix it all up. Yeah, so you get a bit of cheese layered throughout. Dip and dunk, and destroy. Here we go."

He then enjoys a generous portion of that pav bhaji, and his expressions clearly reveal its appealing flavours. He declares with a straight “Oof,” adding, “That is unbelievable. Oh my God. That is a definitive ten out of ten after one bite.”

Take a look at the video here:

Foodies soon flooded the comments section with relatable reactions to the video:





A user said, “As an Indian living abroad, my mouth started watering remembering the taste.”





Another mentioned, “Guys, I'm telling you! Try Indian food once in life from authentic places and have it the way we eat it; you will feel blessed.”





Someone added, “Every mumbaikar knows that taste and that exact feeling.”





Meanwhile, a social media user commented, “Right after Holi is probably the best thing.”





The content creator's rich experience of enjoying pav bhaji also left us drooling. Not you?