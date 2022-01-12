Parties are all fun and games until you actually have to decide what to cook. While you might easily be able to decide upon the main course, deciding upon the snacks is the real problem. There are many recipes, some might sound difficult to make, and some are too plain for a party. So, if you are in the same situation, do you know what would work the best? Well, it has to be the cheese! Throw it in almost any dish, use it as a garnish or fry it just as it is; nothing beats the taste of a delicious cheesy snack. So, if you also want to make a snack from this, here we have the recipe of schezwan cheese balls that will amp up your party in no time.





(Also Read: Potato Cheese Shot, Cheese Balls And More: 5 Mouth Melting Cheesy Snack Recipes)





This cheese balls recipe is different from your regular cheese ball recipes as it combines the goodness of veggies, mashed potatoes, spices and schezwan sauce! The sauce helps add zing to this dish, making it a show stopper. You can prepare these schezwan balls in advance and freeze them before the party starts. Once the guests arrive, simply fry them and serve with dips! Find the full recipe below:

Schezwan Cheese Ball Recipe: Here's How To Make Schezwan Cheese Ball Recipe

In this recipe, first, take potatoes and boil them. Then let it cool and create a mash from it in a bowl. To this add, chopped onion, garlic and corn. Next, add spices like pepper, salt, and red chilli powder. Finally, add a tablespoon of schezwan sauce and combine the mixture well. Once it is done, make roundels from it, flatten them and add shredded cheese in the middle. Close the dough, dip in cornflour slurry and fry! Once crisp, take them out and serve.

For the full recipe of these yummy schezwan cheese balls, click here.





Make this amazing cheese snack, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!