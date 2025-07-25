PM Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer marked the signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement by sharing a cup of masala chai at Chequers, the official country residence of the UK Prime Minister. A tea stall had been set up on the lawn, where the leaders enjoyed freshly brewed Indian tea. PM Modi later shared a photo from the meeting on Instagram, writing, "'Chai Pe Charcha' with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers... brewing stronger India-UK ties!"





In the image, a man in a traditional Indian kurta is seen serving chai to the two leaders. A banner on the stall read: "Freshly brewed masala chai. Sourced from India, brewed in London." That man is Akhil Patel, a UK-based entrepreneur and founder of Amala Chai.







Amala Chai also posted a reel on its Instagram handle, capturing the moment. "You can have a taste of India," PM Modi says in the video, as he waits for his tea.





"It's got cardamom, nutmeg, black pepper," Patel says, pouring the tea into cups. Before handing a cup to PM Modi, he quips, "From one chaiwala to another." PM Modi smiles and nods in appreciation.

"Oh, lovely. Yeah, really lovely, nice," UK PM Keir Starmer says after taking a sip.





The caption of the post read: "Just a casual Thursday serving chai for @narendramodi @keirstarmer. What a crazy day! Beyond honoured. We'll be sharing the full story with you next week, so keep your eyes peeled!"











Beyond the viral moment is a quieter story - of a small-batch chai brand that has been quietly building a loyal following in the UK, thanks to its clean sourcing, cultural authenticity, and a deep respect for the everyday act of brewing chai.

Who Is 'London Chaiwala' Akhil Patel?

Akhil Patel is the founder of Amala Chai, a London-based brand that focuses on brewing authentic Indian masala chai. His family has deep ties to the UK; his grandmother migrated there more than 50 years ago, seeking better opportunities. Akhil Patel studied management at the London School of Economics and initially worked as a data analyst. But in 2019, he made a switch, inspired by memories of drinking chai with his grandmother. Sharing his memories of chai, Patel once wrote on LinkedIn: "I grew up with masala chai - my dad brewed it every morning, and every time I arrived at my grandma's, she would offer to put some chai on."





Patel noticed that most chai served outside India lacked the flavour and feel of home. That prompted him to launch Amala Chai using his grandmother's recipe - a blend made with single-origin tea and spices sourced from family-run farms in Assam and Kerala.





In an interview shared on the British Museum's YouTube channel earlier this year, Patel said he was struck by how misrepresented Indian chai was in mainstream British cafes. "It was often overly milky, too sugary, and lacked the complexity of real masala chai," he said.





In another LinkedIn post, Patel wrote, "She's (my grandmother) still wondering why I'm in the tea business, but I'm proud to say her chai masala recipe is now loved by thousands."

Amala Chai: Brewing Real Chai in London

Amala Chai began as a small stall on Brick Lane in 2019, where each cup was brewed fresh on the stove - the traditional way. The stall quickly gained popularity, showing there was demand for real masala chai in the UK.





Amala Chai specialises in handcrafted Indian masala chai blends. Founded in 2019, the brand focuses on sourcing high-quality tea leaves and spices directly from small family-owned farms in Assam and Kerala. The name 'Amala' comes from Sanskrit, meaning 'pure'. The idea, according to the brand, is to strip away the cliches and overly sweetened "chai lattes" served across cafes in the West and bring people closer to the kind of chai that is made in Indian homes.





Amala Chai sells loose-leaf blends and spice mixes, along with brewing tools like milk pans and strainer mugs. Its focus is not just on selling a product, but encouraging a slower, more thoughtful brewing process that mirrors the way chai is prepared in Indian kitchens.





The brand now works directly with small-scale tea farms in Assam and Kerala, promoting fair trade, organic farming, and sustainable sourcing.

Not Just Tea, But A Cultural Reset

What sets Amala Chai apart is its storytelling. Patel's brand reframes it as an everyday ritual that deserves care and respect. His Instagram page features short videos showing how to brew chai with the correct balance of water, milk, and spice. There are also posts highlighting regional variations of chai, like Mumbai cutting chai or Hyderabadi Irani chai, though the brand primarily sticks to a classic masala blend.





The company has also collaborated with cultural institutions like the British Museum to talk about Indian food heritage. In a video feature earlier this year, Amala Chai spoke about the idea of "radically Indian tea" that does not dilute the origins of the drink.

From Weekend Markets To Chequers

The image of a British-Indian entrepreneur serving tea to two Prime Ministers might seem symbolic, but for Patel, it is likely a surreal punctuation mark in what has otherwise been a slow, organic journey. While many Indian-origin food entrepreneurs in the UK have found success in snacks, restaurants, or spice blends, Amala Chai is part of a younger wave of founders building focused, product-driven brands around everyday Indian ingredients.





From a modest tea cart to serving world leaders, Akhil Patel's journey as the "London Chaiwala" has resonated with chai lovers across continents.