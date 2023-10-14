Stomach discomfort caused by excessive heat is a common woe that plagues many individuals. Often exacerbated by dehydration, this issue can be quite distressing. Summer, in particular, tends to exacerbate the problem, with symptoms ranging from nausea and bloating to constipation and diarrhea. Increased stomach heat can even adversely affect digestion. In such cases, it's advisable to steer clear of foods with warming properties. However, certain edibles can alleviate this condition while promoting digestive health. But before we delve into these cooling foods, let's first explore the root causes of stomach heat.





What Causes Increased Stomach Heat?

Various factors can contribute to heightened stomach heat. Dehydration, excessive consumption of spicy and non-vegetarian dishes, as well as the consumption of stale or unhygienic food, are some common culprits. For some, stomach heat can lead to indigestion and, in severe cases, even increase the risk of peptic ulcers.





Here Are 5 Cool Down with These Five Foods:







1. Banana





This versatile fruit is not only rich in nutrients but can also provide relief from the burning sensation in your stomach. Bananas help balance the acidity in the stomach, keeping it cool and comfortable. Regular consumption is recommended.

2. Buttermilk





Buttermilk, often served with spicy meals in many regions, can work wonders in soothing a fiery stomach. It not only cools your body down but also enhances your metabolism. This probiotic-rich drink is a source of essential vitamins and minerals that energize your body and relieve stomach heat.











3. Cucumber





Cucumbers, with their high water content and nutrient density, are excellent for cooling down a heated stomach. Rich in fibre, they promote digestion and prevent constipation, all while ensuring your body stays hydrated.











4. Coconut Water





Nature's refreshment, coconut water, offers a delightful coolness to your body. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes, it keeps your body well-hydrated, effectively reducing heat stress.

5. Curd





Curd's probiotic properties are renowned for their benefits to the stomach. A surefire way to reduce stomach heat, it rapidly alleviate heartburn. Whether enjoyed on its own or combined with steamed rice, curd is a reliable ally in soothing your stomach.





Next time you find yourself grappling with a fiery stomach, remember to turn to these five cooling foods for relief.





