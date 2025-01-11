Saag is one of the most beloved dishes, especially enjoyed during winters in India. If you've grown up in a North Indian household, you'll know how important it is. When paired with fresh makki ki rotis, nothing can beat this classic combination. Interestingly, the love for saag is not limited to India but extends to our neighboring country, Pakistan. Recently, we came across a video on Instagram showcasing the traditional preparation of this dish in a village in Faisalabad, Pakistan. The video highlights the meticulous process of making saag from scratch. After watching it, you'll surely be craving some too!

The video was shared by the Instagram page @mrzezothefoodie. The clip begins with the digital creator explaining that the man who has the saag prepared is named Chaudhary Saleem, and he gives a large amount of saag to his friends every year. The process begins with cutting the sargon and bringing it to the house. It is then cleaned and cut using machines. After this, it is thoroughly washed and transferred to a large cooking pot. Watch the full video below:

Watch the complete video below:

The saag is slow-cooked for 9 hours, after which its water is removed to reduce the bitterness. Fresh water is then added along with salt and green chili paste, and it is cooked for another hour before being removed from heat. Next, makki ki atta is added, mixed well, and transferred to a degh (cauldron), where it is pureed with the help of a machine. The saag is now ready and packaged to be sent to his friends.

Like us, many internet users were captivated by the process of making saag. One person wrote, "Sending a friend request to Chaudhary Saab." Another said, "Please add me to your list. Omg, I'm missing Lahore." A third person commented, "Authentic way to make saag." A fourth shared, "Love from India." A fifth remarked, "Saleem Saab ka number dhoondo yaar (Find Saleem sir's number, brother)." A sixth expressed, "I love Pakistani food, be my friend please."

What are your thoughts on this saag-making process? Tell us in the comments below.