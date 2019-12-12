7 Innovative New Year Eve's Party Recipes You Can Try At Home

Try the best of innovative dishes to celebrate the decade that has been.

December is here and the countdown has begun for the end of 2019 with New Year just around the corner. But we simply can't wrap our head around the fact that the year is already ending. And this time it isn't just the year but a decade that is coming to an end. It surely gives us an opportunity to look back at the year bygone. And this is exactly what makes year-end parties such a grand affair across the world.





While New Year's party sounds like great fun but hosting one by yourself could be a daunting task. Planning the decor, music, games, guests and most importantly the food that is crucial to any party; all this needs to be taken care of while hosting a New Year's party. And even though we have a number of party snacks to choose from, the party spread would still contain the quintessential ones that we keep repeating every year. So If you are planning a New Year's party this year and are thinking over what different to prepare, we've got you covered.





Here are 7 innovative dishes to try this New Year's party and make it a stellar one:

A veggie turnaround of your favourite shami kebab, nadru shami kebab comes with the goodness of lotus stem and Bengal gram tossed with spices and chillies made into kebabs and pan-fried to perfection.

One of Spain's iconic dishes, seafood paella is made with combining sofrito with fish stock, rice and saffron along with squid rings, prawns and fish. It is cooked together with spices and baked for a while before serving. It is then topped with parsley and lemon wedges. A delight for anyone who loves seafood, this dish makes for a perfect dish to be relished on a chilly winter evening!





Yes, you read that right! Broccoli can be made into a mouth-watering party snack too. Sliced into thin pieces, marinated in a pool of spices and pan-fried to crispy golden, panko crumbed broccoli is served hot with a bed of crumbled Parmesan on top.





Well the perfect winter dessert is right here! Beetroot or chukandar is a winter veggie that is hailed for its multiple benefits and while you might have heard of salads, juice and multiple other beetroot dishes, chukandar ki jalebi or beetroot jalebi might be a first. And oh how delicious it is! Pureed beetroot combined with flour, lentil and besan to a smooth paste along with sugar and made into a crispy jalebi.





You know the south Indian staple dosa, you know the popular Mexican dish quesadilla and you absolutely love chicken! If all this is true, ghee roast chicken dosa quesadilla is a dream come true for you. Ghee roasted chicken stuffed inside dosa quesadilla is simply irresistible!





You might've had biryani multiple times but have you had biryani inside a foot-long bamboo? Here we have a delicious chicken biryani cooked in a myriad of spices. The marinated rice and chicken marinade are stuffed inside a bamboo, covered with foil and cooked over fire for about half an hour. This is a great main course dish for your New Year's party and is surely going to impress all.





End the decade with this perfect amalgamation of French dessert with Indian. Rasmalai tiramisu is a decadent dessert that has the balance of coffee with soft rasmalais and mascarpone cheese.





Try these New Year party recipes this time and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below.





Happy New Year, 2020!