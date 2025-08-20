Pulao, fried rice or biryani has always been a comforting meal option. These one-pot rice recipes are not only delicious but also time-saving, making them perfect for days when we want to cook something wholesome in less time. From North India to South, there are countless variations of rice dishes that bring together vegetables, spices and grains. One such popular recipe is Maharashtrian-style Masala Rice. This simple yet flavourful one-pot dish is ideal for lunch, office meals or even to pack in children's tiffin boxes as it comes together in just a few minutes.





Maharashtrian Masala Rice is usually made with vegetables like brinjal, carrot, cabbage, kundru and potato. It is quite similar to pulao but what makes it stand apart is the addition of a special spice blend called Goda Masala. This traditional Maharashtrian masala gives the rice a unique colour, texture and taste. While the dish is easy to prepare, a few simple tips can make a big difference in getting it just right.





Tips To Make Authentic Maharashtrian-Style Masala Rice

1. Do not soak the rice too much

When preparing Maharashtrian Masala Rice, always use long-grain rice and soak it for about 15 to 30 minutes. The soaking time can vary depending on the quality of the rice, but over-soaking may affect the final texture.

2. Mix the rice gently

Once you add the vegetables to the spices, stir them lightly to combine. When mixing the rice later, be gentle so that the grains remain intact and do not break. This ensures the dish has a fluffy texture.





3. Choice of vegetables





Traditionally, vegetables like brinjal, kundru, carrot and potato are used in Maharashtrian Masala Rice. However, you can also include other vegetables of your choice. Seasonal produce often works best as it enhances the freshness of the dish.





4. Finish with ghee





Before serving, drizzle a spoonful of desi ghee on top of the hot masala rice. This simple step elevates the aroma and makes the dish taste even richer.

How To Make Goda Masala At Home

The highlight of Maharashtrian Masala Rice is the fragrant Goda Masala. This spice blend is made with coconut and a mix of robust spices. Preparing it at home gives the dish its authentic flavour.

Ingredients for Goda Masala

4 cups coriander seeds

1 cup dry coconut

1/2 cup white sesame seeds

1/2 cup black sesame seeds

1/4 cup cumin seeds

4-5 tsp black cumin seeds

2 tsp asafoetida (heeng)

1 tbsp cinnamon (broken into tiny pieces)

3-4 cloves

1 black cardamom (seeds only)

3 dry red chillies

1 tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp oil

Recipe for Goda Masala

Roast all the ingredients except coconut and coriander seeds in oil. Set aside.

Dry roast the coconut and coriander seeds separately without oil.

Grind all the roasted ingredients together to form a fine masala.

Let the mixture cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

Complete Recipe Of Maharashtrian-Style Masala Rice

Once your Goda Masala is ready, making the masala rice is a straightforward process. The spices, rice and vegetables come together beautifully to create a hearty dish.

Heat ghee or oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, curry leaves and bay leaves. Let them crackle for 2 minutes. Add chopped vegetables and cook until they soften. Add red chilli, asafoetida and Goda Masala. Cook for another 2 minutes. Add soaked rice and stir gently for 1 minute. Pour in the required amount of water and add salt to taste. Cover the pan with a lid and let the rice cook on low flame until each grain is perfectly cooked. Check the rice only once or twice while cooking. Stirring too often with a ladle may spoil its texture. Use a fork to fluff the rice if needed. If the rice appears too dry, add a little water. Once cooked, turn off the heat. Add fried cashews, cover and let the rice rest for 5 minutes. Serve the hot Maharashtrian-style Masala Rice with buttermilk or raita for a wholesome meal.

Nutritional Value Of Maharashtrian Masala Rice

This rice dish is not only filling but also nourishing. The rice provides carbohydrates for energy, while vegetables add fibre, vitamins and minerals. Sesame seeds and coconut in the Goda Masala bring in healthy fats, and a drizzle of ghee makes the dish rich without being heavy. Together, it is a balanced meal that works well for both adults and children.

Variations You Can Try At Home

Add peas or capsicum for freshness and colour.

Replace white rice with brown rice or millets for a healthier twist.

Reduce the oil and ghee if you are preparing it for a light lunchbox option.

For a festive touch, add paneer cubes or soya chunks along with the vegetables.

What To Pair Maharashtrian Masala Rice With

While buttermilk and raita are the most common accompaniments, you can also serve this dish with:

Papad and pickle for a traditional Maharashtrian-style meal

A simple dal for extra protein

Sol kadhi or kokum sharbat as a refreshing drink alongside the rice

Storage And Reheating Tips

Masala rice tastes best when fresh, but you can store it for later.

Allow the rice to cool completely before transferring it to an airtight container. Refrigerate for up to 2 days.

When reheating, sprinkle a little water on top and cover to keep the rice moist. Heat gently on low flame or in the microwave.

This traditional recipe shows how a simple one-pot dish can be quick, flavourful and versatile. Try making Maharashtrian Masala Rice at home and enjoy an authentic meal with your family.