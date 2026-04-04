Coconuts have always been a go-to refreshment in India. Whether you are walking down a busy street or stopping by a quiet beach, spotting a stack of green coconuts is a common sight. The drink is loved for its natural sweetness, cooling effect and no-fuss serving style. A quick slice on top, a straw in, and you are good to go. Traditionally, coconut water is sold per piece. You pick a coconut, the vendor cuts it open, and you pay based on size or quality. There is rarely any measuring involved. That is why a recent post from Bengaluru has caught people off guard and sparked a lively discussion online.





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A woman shared a photo of a roadside stall doing things a little differently. Instead of selling whole coconuts, the stall was offering coconut water by volume. A large chalkboard displayed the price clearly: “1 litre ₹180.” The unusual format instantly stood out.

Sharing the image, she wrote, “I have seen coconut water sold in litres only in Bengaluru. Peak Bengaluru.”

The post quickly gained attention, with users across cities joining in, sparking a wider conversation around how something as simple as tender coconut water is sold differently across regions.





A user wrote, “This kind of thing is possible only in Bangalore.”

Another one added, “Even I'm seeing this for the first time. Earlier, they used to sell 15-25rs for 1 coconut.”

A comment read, “Yahan pe to 1 tender coconut Rs 80 ka milta hai and hardly 400 ML bhi nhi hoga.....Achi deal hai. [Here, one tender coconut costs ₹80 and you hardly get even 400 ml from it… this is a good deal.]”

“Even in Hyderabad, they sell either per coconut or by the litre. Per coconut does not guarantee the quantity, which is why the litre-based approach exists,” said an X user.





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“It's been a thing in Andhra for a while - they sell in one litre bottles,” read another remark.

A person said, “Surprisingly, for the first time, I saw it today in Haryana too.”

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