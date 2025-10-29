Shweta Tripathi recently wrapped the Banaras schedule of her upcoming movie, Mirzapur: The Film. Between shooting and work commitments, the actress took a moment to relish the local treats of the city. She reminisced about her favourite food memories that included a session of late-night chai and buttered bread on set.





“During our night shoots, the one thing we all looked forward to was Lakshmi Chai. Since the cast of Mirzapur is so big, whenever the tea arrived, we'd serve around 40 cups along with a small, very cute-looking piece of bread, topped with white butter," Shweta said in an interview with Times Now.

“We used to send thermos flasks of tea from the hotel to keep it hot. That was the one thing that kept us going through the night shoots,” she added.





Shweta further shared details about Ali Fazal's birthday celebration on set that turned into a truly regal affair. The actress revealed that Ali organised a special Lucknowi feast for the cast and crew that everyone enjoyed together.

"It was Ali Fazal's birthday, and what began as a simple celebration turned into a truly regal affair. Shweta Tripathi revealed that the party stood out for its distinctive culinary twist that made it unlike any other," she said.





The party menu included mouthwatering dishes like kebab, biryani and more. “I've never eaten food like that in my life! Everyone was there that day — Rasika, Pankaj ji, Abhishek Banerjee, and the rest of the cast. We all called it our ‘breaking bread together' moment. That evening, all you could hear were sighs from every corner — we were all in a blissful food coma,” Shweta shared.

Between cups of chai and sizzling kebabs, it was the city's popular tomato chutney that made a lasting impression on Shweta Tripathi. She said, "There's one more thing I absolutely love — tomato chutney! I'm not sure if I've mentioned it before, but it's so good that I've had it with everything — from poha and cheela to rice and lentils. I love it so much that I could honestly eat it just like that."