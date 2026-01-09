Winter is here, and while we love the cosy sweaters and hot chai, our skin often pays the price. Dry patches, flaky cheeks and chapped lips sound familiar? Instead of relying only on creams, why not nourish your skin from within? Our grandmoms always believed that beauty starts in the kitchen, and they were right. Certain foods can help hydrate your skin naturally and keep it glowing all season. These dadi-nani approved nuskhas are simple, wholesome and packed with nutrients. Ready to eat your way to soft and healthy skin? Let us explore seven traditional foods that will make winter dryness a thing of the past.

Also Read: Can Your Water Bottle Boost Your Skin Health? Try This Viral "Beautifying" Water Recipe

7 Dadi-Nani Approved Food Combos To Hydrate Your Skin This Winter

1. Gur (Jaggery) With Ghee

This classic winter duo is a powerhouse for skin hydration. Jaggery is rich in minerals like iron and magnesium, while ghee provides healthy fats that nourish skin from within. Eating a small piece of jaggery with a teaspoon of ghee after meals improves digestion and boosts skin glow. Ayurveda swears by this combination for overall wellness during cold months.

2. Soaked Almonds With Warm Milk

Almonds are packed with Vitamin E and healthy fats, and when paired with warm milk, they become a skin-loving treat. Soak 4-5 almonds overnight, peel them, and blend into warm milk for a creamy drink. This combo strengthens the skin barrier and prevents dryness. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar often recommends this for winter nourishment.

3. Amla With Honey

Amla is a Vitamin C powerhouse, and honey adds natural hydration. Eating grated amla mixed with a teaspoon of honey in the morning boosts collagen production and keeps skin plump. This combination also improves immunity, which is essential for healthy skin during winter. It's a simple, time-tested dadi-nani trick.

4. Sweet Potato With A Drizzle Of Olive Oil

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, which supports skin repair, and olive oil adds healthy fats for hydration. Roast sweet potato wedges and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil for a delicious snack. This combo helps maintain skin elasticity and prevents dullness in cold weather.

5. Dates With Warm Water

Dates are packed with iron and natural sugars that energise and hydrate the body. Pairing them with warm water aids digestion and improves nutrient absorption. Eating 2-3 dates with a glass of warm water in the morning is a simple way to keep skin nourished and glowing.

6. Beetroot With Carrot Juice

Beetroot improves blood circulation, while carrots provide beta-carotene for skin health. Blend them together into a vibrant juice for a nutrient-rich drink. This combo detoxifies the body and adds a natural glow to your skin. Drink it fresh for maximum benefits.

Also Read: From Weight Loss To Skin Health: 5 Incredible Health Benefits Of Drinking Mint Water

7. Sesame Seeds With Jaggery

Sesame seeds are rich in calcium and healthy fats, and jaggery adds minerals and sweetness. Eating til-gur laddoos or a small piece of jaggery with roasted sesame seeds is a traditional winter ritual. This combination keeps skin soft and nourished while also warming the body.





These unique dadi-nani food pairings are simple, delicious, and packed with skin-loving nutrients. Add them to your winter diet and let your skin glow naturally from within.