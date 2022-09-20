Indian cuisine is diverse. One dish demands a dizzying array of ingredients, spices, and cooking techniques. It becomes difficult for many people to achieve the desired taste. But for those who frequently cook, following a recipe won't be a problem. Even though we are all accustomed to Indian cooking, we might not anticipate a foreigner to prepare Indian dishes correctly. However, many Indian food lovers are breaking such a stereotype. One such Instagram cook who makes all kinds of Indian recipes is Jake Dryan (@plantfuture). Jake Dryan's Instagram is filled with him experimenting and cooking Indian dishes. Recently, he made delicious-looking Rajasthani mirchi vadas, which has impressed the internet.





Jake Dryan uploaded a short reel on Instagram where she showed his way of making this popular Rajasthani snack. At the beginning of the video, he boils potatoes and smashes them. Then he adds spices such as red chilli powder, turmeric powder, pepper, and more. Later, he cuts the thick green chillies and fills them with the potato mix. Finally, he makes a besan batter for frying and dips the mirchis in it to cook. Once his mirchi vada is ready, her serves it with green chutney and relishes them! Take a look at the full video here:

Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 366K times, has 17.7K likes, and hundreds of comments. Many people were impressed with his cooking skills. Check out some of the comments below:





"Oh wow, looks so beautifully done."





"It feels so good to know that our food is embraced by other cultures. I love your content, makes me want to cook more often!"





"So impressed at your cooking skills and how beautifully you display food from each of our Indian states."





"I really like the way you prepare those recipes. You use your hands and not any spoon or spatula. That's the authentic way of preparing Indian food. Of course, before all of that, washing your hand is important."





"Exactly how they make it on the streets of Jaipur. The mixing with your hand is superb!"





What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below!