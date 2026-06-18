The NDTV Food Awards 2026 was not just about celebrating the country's finest culinary talent. It was also a night of nostalgia, bringing together people who helped shape India's food media landscape. Among them were Vikram Chandra, founder of Editorji Technologies and former CEO of NDTV, and Seema Chandra, veteran broadcaster and one of the driving forces behind NDTV Food in its early years. In a candid conversation with NDTV, the couple reflected on food, travel, health, and the evolution of food content in India.

Vikram And Seema Chandra On Food, Travel, And Healthy Eating

For Seema, food has always been much more than a meal. "Food is always like the centre point of our travels," she shared. Whether discovering a new destination or revisiting an old favourite, food remains at the heart of their experiences together. The conversation soon turned nostalgic as Seema looked back at the early days of NDTV Food. As someone who ran the food portal and played a key role in conceptualising food content when it first began, she recalled a time when the focus was simply on celebrating food and celebrating talent.

"When we started, it was all about celebrating food, celebrating talent, and not having any biases around it," she said. Looking at the industry today, she added that it's heartening to see the same spirit continue. "There's a scientific method. You're choosing restaurants without bias." For her, good food has always been about curiosity, openness, and a willingness to appreciate excellence wherever it is found.





These days, however, the couple's relationship with food has evolved. While food continues to be central to their lives, they are increasingly leaning towards healthier eating habits. Seema explained that both of them are trying to refashion recipes and make them healthier without compromising on taste. Vikram couldn't agree more. "I don't mind if it's healthy as long as it tastes good," he joked, summing up a sentiment many food lovers can relate to.

Seema Chandra And Vikram Chandra Looks Back At The Early Days Of NDTV Food

The conversation also brought back memories of one of NDTV's most memorable food shows. Vikram recalled the much-loved culinary competition Foodistan, which pitted India's chefs against Pakistan's chefs in a friendly battle of flavours.





"I still remember that India-Pakistan shootout," he said with a smile. The show became a major talking point at the time, combining culinary excellence with the excitement of cross-border competition. Adding another layer of nostalgia to the story is the fact that one of India's most respected chefs, Chef Manish Mehrotra, emerged as the winner of Foodistan.





Vikram also credited Seema for pioneering food and lifestyle journalism at NDTV, noting that her approach back then was very similar to what she continues to advocate today: finding ways to make food both enjoyable and meaningful.





For Vikram and Seema Chandra, food is not just content or a profession. It is tied to travel, health, friendships, memories, and some of the most defining moments in NDTV's history. And at the NDTV Food Awards 2026, that passion was as evident as ever.