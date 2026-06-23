Food Safety teams of the Commissionerate of Municipal Corporation (CMC), Cyberabad, identified multiple food safety and hygiene violations during an inspection of the popular Hyderabad restaurant Kanchi Cafe in Puppalaguda.





Sharing details of the inspection and its findings, the official CMC handle took to X and elaborated on the food safety inspection drive. According to the post shared on June 22, CMC Food Safety teams inspected Kanchi Cafe as part of their regular inspections across Cyberabad. While officials observed some good practices, including a valid FSSAI licence displayed on the premises and food handlers maintaining personal hygiene, they also found several issues that required immediate attention.

According to the post, officials observed open dustbins between the kitchen and storeroom, resulting in foul odours and attracting houseflies. Dust accumulation was also found on the storeroom ceiling, while water stagnation was observed near the grinding and vegetable-cutting areas.





Officials further found mould growth on cauliflower, a foul smell near drains, and batter stored in refrigerators without labels. Additionally, records related to medical fitness, pest control, water testing and packaging material testing were unavailable.





The cafe received 56 out of 94 marks (60 per cent) in the hygiene assessment. Officials instructed the management to improve food labelling and housekeeping practices and issued an improvement notice for the immediate rectification of violations.

CMC Officials Carry Out Food Safety Inspection Drive

As part of the drive, officials also inspected Kodikura Chittigare in Nallagandla and found raw chicken, desserts and mango pulp stored without proper labels. They also noted the absence of water testing reports for cooking water, an overloaded chiller, and two food handlers with untrimmed nails, among other hygiene violations. An improvement notice was issued directing the establishment to strengthen its hygiene, documentation, and storage practices.

In another inspection, officials visited KFC in Nizampet and found used cooking oil with Total Polar Compounds (TPC) levels above the permissible limit. They also observed a lack of preparation records for prepared food items, raw chicken stored without labels, pungent odours in the kitchen area, and an expired food licence among the records, among other violations.

At Pancha Kattu Dosa, officials observed several violations, including greasy chimneys, broken kitchen tiles, syrups stored without labels, damaged storage containers, and missing water analysis reports and medical fitness certificates.

Officials issued an improvement notice directing the establishment to strengthen its food storage, labelling, oil-monitoring and record-maintenance practices.