Stuffed parathas are a staple in many Indian households, loved for their versatility and deliciousness. These flaky, buttery flatbreads come with a variety of fillings, from spiced potatoes and peas to paneer and mixed vegetables. One of the most challenging parts of making stuffed parathas is the actual stuffing process. It can be a bit of a hassle to roll out the dough, place just the right amount of filling in the centre, and then fold and roll it out again without the filling spilling out. But what if there were a way to make stuffing parathas easier?





A viral cooking hack has been making the rounds on social media, showing a clever way to stuff parathas without the usual hassle. The video begins with a woman rolling out the dough on a rolling board. Then, she uses her hand to pinch the flattened dough in the middle, dividing it into two equal parts.





She fills one side with the potato stuffing and uses the other side to cover it from the top. After pinching the edges shut, she uses a rolling pin to flatten the dough again. The final step is to cook the paratha on a tawa with a generous pat of ghee until it's golden brown and crispy on both sides. The text on the clip reads, "I never made aloo paratha like this before... but now I always will."

Check out the full Instagram video below:

The genius hack went viral on the internet, with several people sharing their thoughts in the comments section.





One user wrote, "Wow! So much easier this way!"





Another added, "I never learnt this, so now I'm excited to try it."





Someone else commented, "My mom has been doing it this way for 40 years."





"That's a really good way for beginners," remarked a viewer.





An individual shared, "Wow, great method."





"I have a feeling this will change my life," read another comment.





Would you try this clever paratha hack at home? It's simple, time-saving, and perfect for anyone who struggles with stuffing spilling out.