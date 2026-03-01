McDonald's has always been known for its iconic golden arches and beloved classics like Big Macs and fries. Now, the brand's new store launch at Paris' Disney Village has taken the restaurant franchise to a whole new level. Touted as the world's largest McDonald's, the outlet features a three-storey play area and a menu packed with surprises.

What Does The Biggest McDonald's Look Like?

The behemoth McDonald's is located inside the Disney Village, just a stone's throw away from the theme park. The ultramodern building is a €20 million marvel, spread across 2,000 sqm, reported The Sun. This makes it the biggest McDonald's in the world, above the Orlando, Florida restaurant, which measures 1,800 sqm.





This outlet can seat up to 600 guests and boasts a 200-seat outdoor terrace where you can soak up the atmosphere. When stepping inside, you're greeted by a spacious reception area featuring a wall with the Disneyland Paris outline. You'll find McCafé on site for all your caffeine needs, plus unique French menu items. Kids can make the most of their time at the three-story indoor play area. This McDonald's has some fancy features, including a panoramic elevator and a curly slide connecting the floors.

What's On The Menu At The Largest McDonald's?

The restaurant got all the standard options you'd find at McDonald's in France. That means you'll spot some items that aren't available in India. The Smoky Ranch range is also part of the menu, including Smoky Ranch Bacon burger, McExtreme with bacon and egg, Cheeseburger Royal, Chicken Paprika burger, chicken wings and potato wedges. Head to McCafe for breakfast faves like croissants, pain au chocolat, and McPops, bite-sized stuffed doughnuts.





The Disney Village previously featured a much smaller McDonald's restaurant, which has now been closed after the opening of the new venue. The old outlet, which first opened its doors in the late 90s, is set to be demolished.