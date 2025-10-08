The Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) will host the 22nd Annual Chef Awards, India's largest celebration of culinary excellence, on Monday, October 13, 2025, at the iconic The Ashok, New Delhi. The Chef Awards will unite the country's finest chefs, industry leaders, and food enthusiasts in a grand celebration.





This year's culinary competition will see around 250 participants vying for honors across 12 categories. These awards will highlight excellence in diverse specialities, including International Confectionary, Oriental Cuisine, North Indian Cuisine, South/East/West Indian Cuisine, Indian Sweets, Kebabs, International Cuisine, Baker, Butcher, and Student Chef of the Year.





The competitions will also feature specialized segments such as Fruit & Vegetable Carving on the theme "Agricultural Farm," and participants will be judged based on strict parameters including hygiene, mise-en-place, wastage control, culinary skills, taste, and presentation.

Alongside the competitive segment, the Presidium Recognition Awards will pay tribute to industry stalwarts for their lifetime achievements and exceptional contributions. These prestigious accolades include the Lifetime Achievement Award, Golden Hat, Silver Hat, Academic Silver Hat, Pastry Chef of the Year, and Lady Chef of the Year.





Selected by a distinguished panel of culinary experts, these awards underscore the ICF's commitment to celebrating both emerging talent and established leaders. A special Shri. Anil Bhandari Memorial - Chef of the Year Award will also be presented, honoring chefs with a minimum of 10 years' experience.





Speaking about the announcement, Chef Davinder Kumar, President of the Indian Culinary Forum, said, "This event honors those who push the boundaries of creativity, uphold the highest standards of excellence, and contribute to the rich heritage of our culinary legacy."





Chef Vivek Saggar, General Secretary of the Indian Culinary Forum, added, "In a new development for 2025, winners of the Master Chef categories will be awarded prize money of Rs 20,000 each, while all awardees will be recognized not only for their skill but also for their innovation, sustainability efforts, and contribution to culinary education."





The 13th Knowledge Summit, held in conjunction with the Chef Awards, will centre around the theme "Tradition to Technology: Strategies for Success in the Culinary World." The summit will bring together celebrated chefs, hospitality experts, and global culinary influencers for in-depth discussions on health and wellness, technological advancements, and educational opportunities, exploring ways to bridge the gap between traditional practices and modern innovations in the culinary industry.





A jury of esteemed judges - comprised of celebrated chefs and prominent figures from the hospitality sector, all certified by the World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS) - will ensure the highest standards of evaluation. This year, the panel will be chaired by Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Vice President, Shiv Vilas Jaipur, with Chef Bharat Khemani serving as Organizing Secretary to oversee the event's seamless execution. Trade tests will take place between October 6-8, 2025, at Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology and the Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts, New Delhi.

With its dynamic mix of competition, recognition, and knowledge exchange, the 22nd Annual Chef Awards is poised to be a landmark gathering for the Indian culinary fraternity.