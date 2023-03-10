Childhood days were one of the most special and blissful ones. We often recall those carefree days and all the different sorts of candies, drinks and snacks we used to enjoy. A mere mention of these foods can send us instantly travelling back to memory lane. Campa Cola, for instance, was a popular cola drink in the '70s and '80s. The soft drink brand was the beverage of choice for countless Indians till it got replaced by other foreign ones such as Pepsi and Coca-Cola. And now, Campa Cola is all set to return to supermarket shelves, as it is going to be relaunched by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance.





Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance Retail, acquired a 50 percent stake in Gujarat-based carbonated soft drinks and juice maker Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Pvt Ltd in the month of January this year. Meanwhile, in September last year, they acquired the Campa drinks brand for Rs. 22 crores reportedly from Pure Drinks Group. Pure Drinks was originally the sole distributor of Coca-Cola from 1949 to 1970. They then launched their own brand Campa Cola and soon became the market leader in the segment. With two bottling plants in Mumbai and Delhi, Campa Cola became highly successful and even launched the Campa Orange brand. However, in the '90s the brand fizzled out and lost out to the stiff foreign competition.





RCPL released a statement on March 9 and said that the company is "bringing back 'The Great Indian Taste' with Campa". "The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category," the company said. The launch of Campa portfolio, they said, "is in line with the company's strategy to promote homegrown Indian brands that not only have a rich heritage but also boast a deep-rooted connect with Indian consumers due to their unique tastes and flavours."





Internet users too reacted to the news of Campa Cola's relaunch. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Reliance is confident that the 50-year-old heritage Campa Cola brand will be cherished by elders and youngsters, alike. Five different pack sizes will be offered under the Campa range: a 200ml immediate consumption pack, 500ml and 600ml on-the-go sharing packs and 1,000ml and 2,000ml home packs. They also revealed that the cold beverage portfolio will initially be available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and will be rolled out across the country in stages.