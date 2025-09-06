Lunar Eclipse 2025 Common Myths: A total lunar eclipse this year is set to take place on September 7 - 8. As per reports, this lunar eclipse should be visible from all parts of India. The Earth will align itself between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow. Skywatchers can thus witness the full Moon slowly turning into a deep crimson hue, forming the Blood Moon. This astronomical phenomenon, when the moon is fully immersed in the Earth's shadow, also known as the totality phase, will last for approximately 82 minutes.





This spectacular lunar eclipse of the decade will be widely visible in nearly 85 per cent of the world's population if the skies are clear. Additionally, unlike a solar eclipse, space enthusiasts can witness the celestial event without any protective gear. However, there are a lot of superstitions about eclipses. In this article, we're going to debunk some common myths related to food and health during a lunar eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse 2025 Timings In India

8:58 pm (September 7): Penumbral eclipse begins. This marks the moment when the Earth's penumbral shadow starts to touch the Moon's surface.

9:57 pm (September 7): Partial eclipse begins. This is when the Moon starts entering the Earth's umbral shadow, gradually turning a reddish hue.

11 pm (September 7): Total eclipse begins. The Moon is fully immersed in Earth's umbral shadow, turning completely red and marking the start of the total lunar eclipse.

11:41 pm (September 7): Maximum eclipse. This is the moment when the Moon is closest to the centre of Earth's shadow.

12:22 am (September 8): Total eclipse ends. The Moon begins to move out of Earth's shadow.

1:26 am (September 8): Partial eclipse ends. This marks the end of the partial phase of the eclipse.

2:25 am (September 8): Penumbral eclipse ends. The Moon fully exits the Earth's penumbral shadow.

Debunking Common Food And Health Myths About Lunar Eclipse

1. Food And Cooking

Many people believe that consuming food and water during a lunar eclipse can lead to digestive issues and health problems. Others avoid cooking food during this time for similar reasons. However, there's no science-backed explanation regarding the risks of the same.

2. Exercise

You might hear people saying that exercising during a lunar eclipse might cause accidents or injuries. This theory lacks any scientific evidence. As long as you perform physical activity safely, there's no harm in working out during the eclipse.

3. Mental Health

Eclipses, be they lunar or solar, do not impact your mental health. While many believe that sadness, anxiety, mood swings or irrational behaviour have a direct link to eclipses, science discards any correlation with the two.

4. Fasting

Following certain rituals, like fasting, is a common practice during a lunar eclipse to ward off evil. While you can continue this tradition for comfort or spiritual reassurance, science has little evidence that lunar eclipses cause harm or influence human life.

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What are the superstitions associated with eclipses in India?

A common belief is that food and water are "contaminated" during a lunar eclipse. Many believe that it can cause bad luck or illnesses, and bring toxic energy or radiation. Some also think that a lunar eclipse could be a warning of natural calamities. However, there is no scientific basis for such theories.

2. Can we eat meat during a lunar eclipse?

Some people believe that lunar eclipses make food, especially meat, "impure" due to radiation and wait till the event is over to consume anything. However, scientists haven't found any relation between the two. It's safe to eat non-veg items during this period.

3. Do cooked foods get poisoned after a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse is a natural event where the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. Hence, contrary to popular myth that cooked foods might get spoiled, it does not have no scientific evidence. A lunar eclipse doesn't release toxins or alter nutrition.

4. What are the side effects of Chandra Grahan?

Chandra Grahan or lunar eclipse have no direct impact on human health. It's just a celestial event that can be enjoyed as a rare astronomical spectacle.

5. What should we not do in a lunar eclipse?

Miss watching it! A lunar eclipse, including the dramatic blood moon phase when the Moon turns a deep red due to Earth's atmosphere scattering sunlight, poses no danger to health or food. It can be a fantastic feast for your eyes, though. So, don't miss the chance to catch this unique view.