Jaggery, also known as gur in Hindi, is an unrefined natural sweetener made from sugarcane juice. It is a traditional ingredient in many cuisines and is valued for its distinct flavour, nutritional benefits and versatility. From traditional sweets like modak and pongal to flavoured drinks and chutneys, jaggery adds a rich, caramel-like sweetness to meals. But have you ever wondered how it is made from scratch? A video shared on the Instagram page 'indian_feeder' takes us inside a factory where jaggery is produced using a traditional method.





The clip begins with a worker extracting sugarcane juice through roller mills. The liquid is then boiled for several hours over a furnace in large pans. During this process, impurities rise to the surface as foam and are skimmed off from the mixture.

The next step involves pouring the molten jaggery into a large tray. It is stirred constantly to prevent sticking and to achieve the right thick consistency, gradually changing from liquid to a semi-solid state. Once done, the semi-liquid jaggery is filled into steel containers, ready to be sold.







Last month, another step-by-step video showcasing the art of jaggery-making went viral online. The clip begins with a person extracting large quantities of juice from sugarcane. The liquid then undergoes filtration and is boiled to eliminate impurities. Following the boiling process, the juice is carefully poured into a metal mould, where it is allowed to cool to room temperature.





Soon after, the liquid gradually solidifies and transforms into a hardened state. Finally, the jaggery is broken down into smaller pieces, and it is ready to be enjoyed. Read the full story here.





What do you think of this jaggery-making process? Let us know in the comments section.