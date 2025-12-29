Quick-commerce companies and food delivery apps have quietly changed the way we live. What once needed planning now happens in minutes. Groceries, snacks, and hot meals reach our doors with just a few taps – no traffic, no long queues, and no waiting. Whether it is a late-night craving, a sudden grocery shortage, or a lazy Sunday meal, help is always a click away. For many of us, this convenience has become so normal that we barely notice it anymore. But it often takes an outsider to remind us how special it really is.





Also Read: Indian Businessman Lets His Parents Treat Him To Cafe Meal; Candid Post Wins Hearts





A foreign content creator named Danny recently shared a video on Instagram talking about “things hard to forget after coming back from India.” In the clip, he clearly mentions that there are a few things he does not miss: big tourist attractions like the Taj Mahal, daily sights like auto rickshaws, and even UPI payments, which many people assume foreigners would miss the most. Surprisingly, none of these made the list.

So what did he miss? Danny talks about how apps like Blinkit, Zomato, and Swiggy are the things he misses. In his caption, the content creator writes, “There's no going back.”

Watch the full video below:

His video struck a chord with many viewers because it highlighted something locals often take for granted.





A user wrote, “I legit cannot live without Blinkit.”





Another one added, “You can't forget them even if you try.”





“And they don't even expect tips. And if you give them any, they are more than happy,” pointed out an Instagrammer.





Someone asked, “Did you forget Indian spices?”





Many people mentioned, “These applications literally made our lives easy.”





A foodie said, “I thought you will say chai.”





A comment read, “Getting an iPhone in 10 mins feels like a joke.”





Also Read: Watch: Biryani Ice Cream? This Bizarre Fusion Dessert Has Social Media Talking





What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments below.