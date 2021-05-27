Kindness is the best virtue one can have and this delivery boy from Malaysia totally knows it. A Facebook post shared by a customer of food delivery service Grab Food is going viral for this boy's generous gesture. Named Azrul, he happily delivered the food to a “wrong” address without charging a penny. The customer was touched by this gesture and shared the story with a photo of the delivery boy on social media. The internet was impressed by Azrul's honesty towards work. In the photo, we can spot Azrul with the customer's mother.





Pate Othman's Facebook caption reads, “Meet Azrul, a Grab delivery boy. Two weeks ago, I didn't change my location from Cheras to Puchong when I ordered dinner. It was too late when I realised the blunder I had made and called Azrul to tell him that I'm no longer in the office. I asked him to keep the food for himself, but Azrul said he felt bad that I won't have anything to eat and decided to send the meal to my house free of charge in Puchong.”





The note further added that Azrul was hesitant to keep RM100 given to him as a token of appreciation. He was later clicked with the customer's mom who was also moved by Azrul's courtesy.





A few days ago, foodies in India were in awe of a street vendor who gave out free biryani to the needy. The photos from the roadside eatery in Puliakulam, Coimbatore, went viral on Twitter in no time. A woman kept biryani boxes under a tree with the message, “If you feel hungry, take it.”

Another such warm instance was recently discovered on the internet, which touched thousands of hearts. This time it was by a school-going child. It was a photo of the child writing “khush rahiye” (stay happy) on meal boxes made for COVID-19 patients.

As they say, food tastes yummier with the added ingredients of love and kindness. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.