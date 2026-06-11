The NDTV Food Awards 2026 are set to celebrate the very best of India's culinary landscape, honouring the restaurants, chefs, hospitality professionals and industry leaders who continue to shape the country's evolving food culture. The awards ceremony will be held on June 15, 2026, at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, bringing together some of the biggest names from the food and hospitality world. Judged by an esteemed panel of experts led by renowned food critic Vir Sanghvi, the awards recognise excellence across a wide range of categories that reflect the diversity, creativity and innovation of India's dining scene.

Here's a closer look at the categories that will be honoured at the NDTV Food Awards 2026:

1. Best Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Honouring restaurants that deliver an exceptional Chinese dining experience through authentic flavours, culinary excellence and impeccable hospitality.

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2. Best Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Recognising establishments that showcase the precision, craftsmanship and artistry that define outstanding Japanese cuisine.

3. Best Asian Restaurant of the Year

Celebrating restaurants that bring together the diverse flavours of Asia while delivering a memorable and high-quality dining experience.

4. Best Indian Restaurant of the Year (North Indian)

Recognising restaurants that excel in showcasing the rich culinary traditions and iconic flavours of North India.

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5. Best Indian Restaurant of the Year (South Indian)

Honouring establishments that elevate South India's diverse food heritage through exceptional cooking and authentic flavours.

6. Best Indian Restaurant of the Year (Regional)

Celebrating restaurants that spotlight India's lesser-known regional cuisines and culinary traditions with excellence and authenticity.

7. Best Indian Restaurant of the Year (Modern)

Recognising restaurants that reimagine Indian cuisine through innovation while remaining rooted in its rich culinary heritage.

8. Most Innovative Indian Restaurant of the Year

Honouring establishments that push the boundaries of Indian dining through creativity, originality and fresh culinary ideas.

9. Best Italian Restaurant of the Year

Celebrating restaurants that capture the essence of Italian cuisine through exceptional ingredients, technique and hospitality.

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10. Best European Restaurant of the Year

Recognising establishments that offer outstanding European dining experiences across a range of regional culinary traditions.

11. Best Opening of the Year

Honouring new restaurants that have made an immediate impact on the dining landscape through concept, execution and guest experience.

12. Best Bakery & Patisserie of the Year

Celebrating bakeries and patisseries that delight customers with exceptional baked goods, desserts and craftsmanship.

13. Best All-Day Dining of the Year

Recognising restaurants that consistently deliver quality food and service across breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between.

14. Historic Restaurant of India

Honouring establishments that have played a significant role in India's culinary history and continue to remain relevant across generations.

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15. Legendary Restaurant of India

Recognising iconic institutions that have left an enduring mark on the country's dining culture and food heritage.

16. F&B Professional of the Year

Celebrating individuals whose leadership, expertise and dedication have made a notable impact on the food and beverage industry.

17. Best Restaurant of the Year

The highest restaurant honour, recognising an establishment that has demonstrated excellence across cuisine, service, innovation and guest experience.

18. Chef of the Year (International)

Honouring an international chef whose culinary vision and achievements have influenced and inspired the global dining community.

19. Best Restaurateur of the Year

Recognising industry leaders who have successfully built exceptional dining brands while contributing to the growth of hospitality.

20. Outstanding Contribution to Indian Food

Celebrating individuals whose work has significantly enriched India's food culture, culinary knowledge and gastronomic landscape.

21. Chef of the Year

Honouring a chef whose talent, creativity and dedication have helped define excellence in contemporary dining.





The NDTV Food Awards 2026 reflect the breadth and diversity of India's food ecosystem, celebrating everyone from pioneering chefs and restaurateurs to beloved institutions and emerging culinary stars. Together, these categories shine a spotlight on the people and establishments shaping the future of food in India.





For more information about the NDTV Food Awards 2026, click here.