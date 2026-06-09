The NDTV Food Awards 2026 will celebrate the finest restaurants, culinary innovators and industry leaders shaping India's vibrant food landscape. Here's everything you need to know about this year's categories, jury members and the grand awards ceremony. India's food and hospitality industry continues to evolve at an exciting pace, driven by talented chefs, visionary restaurateurs, passionate bakers and food entrepreneurs who are constantly redefining the country's culinary identity. Recognising excellence across the industry, the NDTV Food Awards 2026 will honour the restaurants, professionals and pioneers who have made a remarkable impact on India's dining landscape.





The awards ceremony will be held on June 15, 2026, at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, bringing together some of the most influential names from the culinary and hospitality sectors. The winners have been selected by an esteemed panel of jurors led by renowned food critic Vir Sanghvi.





The NDTV Food Awards celebrate establishments that create exceptional dining experiences, innovators who push culinary boundaries, and industry leaders whose contributions continue to shape the future of food in India.

NDTV Food Awards 2026: Award Categories

Restaurant Categories

Best Chinese

Best Japanese

Best Asian

Best Indian Restaurant (North Indian)

Best Indian Restaurant (South Indian)

Best Indian Restaurant (Regional)

Best Indian Restaurant (Modern)

Best Italian Restaurant

Best European Restaurant

Opening of the Year

Best Bakery & Patisserie

Best All Day Dining

Special Awards

Iconic Restaurant of India

F&B Professional of the Year

Best Restaurant of the Year

Most Sustainable Restaurant of the Year

Best Restaurateur of the Year

Legendary Restaurant of India

Most Innovative Indian Restaurant

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Food

NDTV Food Awards 2026 Jury

The winners were selected by a distinguished jury panel comprising some of the most respected names from the culinary, food writing and hospitality worlds.

Jury Chair

Vir Sanghvi

Jury Members

Sourish Bhattacharyya

Anindya Sundar Basu

Asma Khan

Dr. Shabnam Banu

Ananya Banerjee

Marryam H. Reshii

Kurush Dalal

Roshni Bajaj Sanghvi

The NDTV Food Awards 2026 promise to be a celebration of excellence, creativity and innovation, honouring the individuals and establishments that continue to elevate India's culinary landscape. The evening will bring together leading figures from the food and hospitality industry to recognise achievements that have helped shape the way India eats, celebrates and experiences food.