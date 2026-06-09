The NDTV Food Awards 2026 will celebrate the finest restaurants, culinary innovators and industry leaders shaping India's vibrant food landscape. Here's everything you need to know about this year's categories, jury members and the grand awards ceremony. India's food and hospitality industry continues to evolve at an exciting pace, driven by talented chefs, visionary restaurateurs, passionate bakers and food entrepreneurs who are constantly redefining the country's culinary identity. Recognising excellence across the industry, the NDTV Food Awards 2026 will honour the restaurants, professionals and pioneers who have made a remarkable impact on India's dining landscape.
The awards ceremony will be held on June 15, 2026, at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, bringing together some of the most influential names from the culinary and hospitality sectors. The winners have been selected by an esteemed panel of jurors led by renowned food critic Vir Sanghvi.
The NDTV Food Awards celebrate establishments that create exceptional dining experiences, innovators who push culinary boundaries, and industry leaders whose contributions continue to shape the future of food in India.
NDTV Food Awards 2026: Award Categories
Restaurant Categories
- Best Chinese
- Best Japanese
- Best Asian
- Best Indian Restaurant (North Indian)
- Best Indian Restaurant (South Indian)
- Best Indian Restaurant (Regional)
- Best Indian Restaurant (Modern)
- Best Italian Restaurant
- Best European Restaurant
- Opening of the Year
- Best Bakery & Patisserie
- Best All Day Dining
Special Awards
- Iconic Restaurant of India
- F&B Professional of the Year
- Best Restaurant of the Year
- Most Sustainable Restaurant of the Year
- Best Restaurateur of the Year
- Legendary Restaurant of India
- Most Innovative Indian Restaurant
- Outstanding Contribution to Indian Food
NDTV Food Awards 2026 Jury
The winners were selected by a distinguished jury panel comprising some of the most respected names from the culinary, food writing and hospitality worlds.
Jury Chair
Vir Sanghvi
Jury Members
- Sourish Bhattacharyya
- Anindya Sundar Basu
- Asma Khan
- Dr. Shabnam Banu
- Ananya Banerjee
- Marryam H. Reshii
- Kurush Dalal
- Roshni Bajaj Sanghvi
The NDTV Food Awards 2026 promise to be a celebration of excellence, creativity and innovation, honouring the individuals and establishments that continue to elevate India's culinary landscape. The evening will bring together leading figures from the food and hospitality industry to recognise achievements that have helped shape the way India eats, celebrates and experiences food.