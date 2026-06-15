The finest names in India's culinary landscape were honoured at the NDTV Food Awards 2026, a grand celebration of excellence, innovation and heritage in food and hospitality. Held at the iconic ITC Maurya in New Delhi on June 15, the prestigious awards brought together leading chefs, restaurateurs, hospitality professionals and food enthusiasts from across the country for an evening dedicated to recognising the very best of Indian dining. The ceremony was hosted by Arun Singh, Rahesha Sehgal and Maria Goretti, who guided guests through a memorable evening of awards, conversations and celebrations. The winners were selected by an esteemed panel of jury members led by renowned food critic Vir Sanghvi, ensuring that the awards reflected the highest standards of culinary achievement and innovation.





From legendary institutions that have shaped India's dining culture to emerging restaurants redefining contemporary gastronomy, the NDTV Food Awards 2026 recognised excellence across a wide spectrum of categories.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Chinese Restaurant of the Year – Baoshuan, The Oberoi, New Delhi

Best European Restaurant of the Year – The Table, Mumbai

Best Asian Restaurant of the Year – Seefah, Mumbai

Best Italian Restaurant of the Year – Americano, Mumbai

Best Japanese Restaurant of the Year – Izumi, Goa

Best Indian Restaurant (North Indian) – Chor Bizarre, Delhi

Best Indian Restaurant (South Indian) – Karavalli, Bengaluru

Best Indian Restaurant (Regional) – Ethnic Table, Dimapur

Best Indian Restaurant (Modern) – Sienna, Kolkata

Opening of the Year (Emerging Restaurant) – Nisaba

Best Bakery & Patisserie of the Year – Paris My Love, New Delhi

Best All-Day Dining Restaurant of the Year – The Qube, The Leela Palace, New Delhi

Most Innovative Indian Restaurant of the Year – Avartana, ITC Grand Chola, Chennai

Historic Restaurant of India – Aminia, Kolkata

Legendary Restaurant of India – Bukhara, ITC Maurya, Delhi

F&B Professional of the Year – Mirelle Pingfu, Masque

Best Restaurant of the Year – Papa's, Mumbai

Chef of the Year (International) – Himanshu Saini

Best Restaurateur of the Year – Doma Wang

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Food – Chef Kunal Kapur

Chef of the Year – Manu Chandra

The NDTV Food Awards continue to spotlight the people, restaurants and institutions shaping India's vibrant culinary ecosystem. This year's winners represent a rich blend of tradition, creativity and innovation, reflecting the remarkable evolution of the country's food culture while celebrating the individuals and establishments setting new benchmarks for excellence.