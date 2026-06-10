The NDTV Food Awards 2026 are set to honour excellence across India's dynamic culinary landscape, recognising restaurants, hospitality leaders and food innovators who continue to redefine the way the country eats and dines. The awards ceremony will be held on June 15, 2026, at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, and will bring together leading names from the food and hospitality industry. Winners across multiple categories have been selected by an independent jury comprising some of the most respected experts from the fields of food writing, culinary arts, food history and hospitality.





Led by renowned food critic and author Vir Sanghvi, the jury reflects a wealth of experience and diverse perspectives, ensuring a rigorous and credible selection process. Here's a look at the distinguished jury behind the NDTV Food Awards 2026.

Vir Sanghvi

Author and Columnist | Jury Chair

One of India's most influential food writers and critics, Vir Sanghvi has played a pivotal role in shaping food journalism in the country. The author of the widely read Rude Food column, he has spent decades chronicling India's evolving culinary landscape and is regarded as one of the most authoritative voices in food criticism.

Sourish Bhattacharyya

Author and Senior Consultant, We The Chefs

A respected food writer, author and industry consultant, Sourish Bhattacharyya has spent years documenting India's restaurant culture, culinary trends and hospitality sector. He is widely recognised for his contributions to food journalism and his deep understanding of the Indian dining scene.

Anindya Sundar Basu

Food Photographer, Writer and Blogger

Anindya Sundar Basu is a noted food photographer, writer and digital storyteller whose work captures India's rich and diverse food culture. Through his photography and writing, he has documented culinary traditions, regional cuisines and contemporary food trends across the country.

Asma Khan

Restaurateur and Author

Internationally acclaimed restaurateur Asma Khan is the founder of London's celebrated Darjeeling Express and the author of several acclaimed cookbooks. Named among TIME's 100 Most Influential People, she is widely admired for championing authentic Indian cuisine and creating opportunities for women in the hospitality industry.

Dr. Shabnam Banu

Food Blogger & Writer

Dr. Shabnam Banu is a food writer and content creator known for her work documenting culinary traditions, recipes and food culture. Her writing reflects a keen interest in preserving and celebrating India's diverse gastronomic heritage.

Ananya Banerjee

Chef and Digital Content Creator

Chef Ananya Banerjee is a TV Host and is known for combining culinary expertise with engaging digital storytelling. Through her content, she showcases recipes, techniques and food experiences, helping make cooking more accessible to a wider audience.

Marryam H. Reshii

Food Critic and Author

Marryam H. Reshii is one of India's most respected food critics and authors. Known for her book The Flavour of Spice, insightful reviews and deep understanding of food culture, she has been a prominent voice in culinary journalism and has helped shape conversations around dining and gastronomy in India.

Kurush Dalal

Culinary Anthropologist and Historian

An archaeologist, historian and culinary anthropologist, Kurush Dalal is renowned for his research into the history and evolution of Indian food. His work explores the intersection of food, culture and heritage, making him one of the country's foremost experts on culinary history.

Roshni Bajaj Sanghvi

Food Journalist

Roshni Bajaj Sanghvi is a Mumbai-based food journalist and graduate of the French Culinary Institute in New York City, who has been writing on food, travel and design since 2005. Her work spans restaurant trends, culinary personalities and India's evolving food landscape, shaped by years of on-ground experience as a restaurant critic reviewing over 100 eateries annually. Known for her keen eye for detail and curiosity for obscure ingredients, her writing blends reportage with a deep, hands-on understanding of the culinary world.





Bringing together expertise from food criticism, culinary arts, food history, journalism and hospitality, the NDTV Food Awards 2026 jury embodies the diversity and excellence that define India's food industry. Their collective experience ensures that the awards continue to recognise and celebrate the very best of Indian dining and culinary innovation.





For more information about the NDTV Food Awards 2026, click here.