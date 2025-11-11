Mumbai's dining scene never stands still. It's constantly reinventing itself with bold flavours, inventive concepts, and seasonal surprises. As the city cools down (somewhat), restaurants and bars across Mumbai are unveiling new menus that reflect a mix of creativity and comfort. From modern Indian reinterpretations to global small plates and cocktail revamps, chefs are experimenting with fresh produce, local inspirations, and playful presentations. Whether you're craving something indulgent or looking to explore lighter, seasonal fare, this new wave of menus promises plenty to excite your palate. Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy updates across the city, ranging from fine-dining favourites to trendy new haunts.

Here Are Some Of The New Menus At Mumbai Restaurants You Must Try:

1. Tresind, BKC

Tresind, BKC

Tresind Mumbai has debuted a completely refreshed menu and revamped interiors that reflect its signature modernist flair. The relaunch sees the celebrated fine-dining restaurant push boundaries once again, presenting inventive dishes inspired by Indian regional flavours, such as Gushtaba with Parmesan Yakhn, Rajma Nihari paired with Arbi ki Galouti, a reimagined Pazham Pori dessert and much more. The space itself has been redesigned to match the brand's evolution: sophisticated yet warm, with thoughtful details that enhance the dining experience. Under the guidance of Head Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed and Corporate Chef Himanshu Saini, Tresind's new chapter reaffirms its vision of showcasing Indian cuisine through innovation, storytelling and artistry, while remaining grounded in the philosophy of "Atithi Devo Bhava."

What: New Tasting Menus at Tresind Mumbai

Where: Ground Floor Inspire BKC E, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai.

2. Kari Apla, Khar

Kari Apla is known to celebrate Indian coastal flavours with scrumptious twists. The restaurant has recently introduced new dishes like the quirky Gunpowder Pidi, Aai's Kaala Mutton (a family recipe from Chef Ebaani's Grandmother's kitchen) and a crunchy Podi Squid alongside returning favourites such as the Kadala Curry Hummus, Goan Ros Omelette, and Suriani Prawn Roast. For dessert, dig into the Flourless Chocolate Cake with a Peanut Caramel, inspired by the Chef's favourite childhood candy.

What: New menu at Kari Apla

Where: Shop no 5, Mangal Bhavna, Khar Pali Road, Khar West, Mumbai.

3. Bayroute

Photo Credit: Bayroute

Bayroute has unveiled its New Menu Collection 2025, presenting a refreshed exploration of Middle Eastern flavours that balances authenticity with modern refinement. The new line-up spans an updated food and bar menu, brunch, business lunch, and kitty party offerings - all designed around shared, experiential dining. Highlights include reimagined classics such as Zucchini Keftedes, Kataifi Spanakopita, Sfiha Tripoli, and Armenian Manti, along with a modern take on the Egyptian dessert Umm Ali. The Mixology Collection mirrors this creative spirit with cocktails like the Mediterranean Old Fashioned, Greek Summer, and Medjool Martini, each inspired by regional ingredients and traditions. Guided by Chef Ajay Thakur and mixologist Sonali Mullick, Bayroute's latest chapter celebrates the soul of Middle Eastern cuisine through precision, storytelling, and a contemporary Mumbai lens.

What: New menu at Bayroute

Where: All Bayroute outlets in Mumbai - Cuffe Parade, BKC, Palladium, Powai, Nesco, Juhu & R City

4. Blondie, Khar

Blondie has launched Blondie After Hours, a new concept transforming the cafe into a high-energy, mood-driven evening spot with dim lighting and an emphasis on sophisticated mixology and indulgent late-night bites. The core of this offering is a creative cocktail menu where coffee and matcha seamlessly meet spirits, resulting in unique drinks like the velvet-smooth Hazeltini (a hazelnut espresso martini twist), the tableside Pour Over Negroni (featuring coffee), and the vibrant Blondie's Bee (gin, honey, lime, and matcha). Complementing these drinks is a playful "Bar Bites" selection designed to be punchy and addictive, including items such as Truffle Fries, hot honey Kimchi Toasties, spicy Gochujang Bao, and coastal specialities like Prawn Pepper Fry.

What: Blondie's After Hours menu

Where: Sant Kutir Apartments, 500, Road Number 24, Khar West, Mumbai.

5. Hitchki

Photo Credit: Hitchki

The high-energy resto-bar, Hitchki, has launched a new menu that continues to spotlight desi nostalgia with global twists. Guests can enjoy treats like Tandoori Momos, Burger-e-Qutub Minar, Chilli Basil Chestnut Dim Sum and Miso Paneer Crispy Bao. The cocktail menu features unique drinks like Tharra Tonic and Pineapple Express.

What: New Food & Drinks Menu at Hitchki

Where: All Hitchki outlets in Mumbai - Goregaon, BKC, Powai, R-city Ghatkopar, Viviana Mall (Thane), Belapur

6. Episode One, Powai

Episode One in Powai has unveiled an updated menu curated by Chef Sahil Singh, focusing on elevated comfort food with unexpected, globally-influenced twists. The new food selection offers dishes that introduce rebellious flavours, such as Chicken Haleem Tarts and Hand Pulled Lamb Vindaloo served in soft poi. They have also launched a new cocktail program, featuring bold signature drinks like The Closer (with gin and grape pickle) and The Suit, an adventurous, smoky sip made with Chipotle Whiskey.

What: New menu at Episode One

Where: Delphi Building, Binge Central, 1st Floor, Shop No 6, B-Wing, Orchard Ave, Hiranandani Gardens, Panchkutir Ganesh Nagar, Powai, Mumbai.

7. Mercii, Khar

Photo Credit: Mercii, Khar

Mercii in Khar, now helmed by Chef Beena Norohna, has elevated its indulgent dining experience by specialising in Nikkei cuisine, the internationally celebrated fusion of Japanese precision and Peruvian flavours. Guests can savour refined small plates and artistic presentations, including the delicate Scallop Tiradito, Smoked Duck Croquettes, and Prawn Dumplings. Pastas are equally elevated, featuring elegant creations like Rose-shaped Truffle Ravioli in edamame sauce. The meal culminates in a spectacular and beautiful vegan dessert, the Cacao Bloom.

What: New menu at Mercii

Where: Lower Ground Floor, Crest Building, B1, Plot 81C, Linking Road, Khar, Mumbai.

8. Scarlett House

Scarlett House has recently announced a limited-edition menu that's all things sweet, fresh, and indulgent. From the creamy decadence of a Strawberry Cheesecake to the nostalgic layers of a Berry Trifle Pudding, each dessert is an ode to one of the most beloved winter fruits. Other treats you must try include the strawberry-topped French toast, carrot cake with berry compote, and even the classic chocolate-dipped strawberries.

What: Berry Menu at Scarlett House

Where: Scarlett House's Juhu & Bandra locations

9. Independence Brewing Company, Andheri West

Photo Credit: Independence Brewing Company

Independence Brewing Company (IBC) has introduced the Independence Premier League Menu, curated specifically for the sports season. This menu features a selection of bold, new, game-day dishes. Highlights include Achari Peanuts, Dosai Onion Rings, Chicken Tikka Poppers, Malaysian Dirty Toast, etc. They are designed to be relished along with IBC's craft beers and live sports screenings.

What: IBC Sports Menu

When: Every day, 3 pm - 12 am

Where: Independence Brewing Company, Shop 1-2-3, Plot 24, Ground Floor, Akshay Villa, Opposite JP Road, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai.

10. Stella, Chembur

Stella in Chembur is offering a new global fusion menu within a dynamic, mood-shifting ambience. The cuisine takes patrons on a tour while maintaining familiarity, spanning from elevated Italian comfort foods like Truffle & Wild Mushroom Risotto to nostalgic Indian classics such as the signature OG Bomb-ay Kheema Pav. The dining experience culminates in a series of highly theatrical and memorable desserts, transforming the sweet course into an event. Key show-stoppers include the live preparation of Tiramisu, the dramatic service of Flaming Gulab Jamuns, and the decadent Philly Gone Nutella.

What: New menu at Stella

Where: Swami Jairamdas Shopping Centre, A-1, Ramakrishna Chemburkar Marg, Gulmarg Society, Sindhi Society, Chembur, Mumbai