Birthdays are a time for celebration, surprises and making memories that last a lifetime. People go all out to make their loved ones feel special on their big day. In a similar instance, a video of a man disguising himself as a Swiggy Instamart delivery agent to surprise his girlfriend on her birthday has gone viral on the internet. The clip, shared on Instagram, shows digital creator Aarav Mavi accompanying his friend to plan a creative birthday surprise for his girlfriend. The duo encountered a real Swiggy Instamart delivery agent outside the woman's housing society and asked if they could borrow his T-shirt for a few minutes.





Aarav says, “He is talking to a delivery driver, asking him to give his T-shirt and helmet so that he can enter the society, as his girlfriend lives there with her family." While talking to the driver, he adds, “If you do this work today, we'll be really grateful to you."

After the driver agrees, his friend immediately wears the uniform and heads to his girlfriend's apartment. After reaching the house, Aarav shares, “He's standing outside for the past 15–20 minutes. He even called his girlfriend and messaged her, but whether she is coming out or not, we do not know."





When the girlfriend finally comes out, she gets visibly shocked to find her boyfriend standing there, dressed as a delivery agent. The couple then celebrates her birthday outside her apartment by blowing out candles and cutting the cake.





The heartwarming gesture quickly gained traction on social media. People applauded the young man for "the sweetest birthday surprise."





Reacting to the video, Swiggy Instamart responded with a simple, “Brocode."





Another added, "Imagine her parents are watching this video."





"Please never break his heart," read a comment.





While some praised the delivery partner's good sportsmanship and the boyfriend's creative approach, others drew comparisons to romantic comedies and called the surprise "straight out of a rom-com."