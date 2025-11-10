Kanji, a nourishing dish traditionally enjoyed in many parts of India, is the ultimate comfort food, especially when you're looking for something light yet satisfying. This warm, tangy, and slightly spicy porridge is a go-to for many when feeling under the weather or seeking something soothing during chilly weather. Made with rice, lentils, and a few spices, kanji is simple yet packed with flavour and health benefits. It's also a great option for those looking for a gluten-free and easy-to-digest meal. The best part? It's incredibly versatile and can be adjusted according to your taste preferences.





Here's how to make this comforting dish at home, along with some insights into its amazing health benefits.





Recipe for Kanji I How To Make Kanji At Home

Making kanji is a straightforward process, and the dish can be prepared in just a few steps. Begin by soaking rice and lentils separately for a few hours to ensure they cook evenly and become easier to digest. Once soaked, start by cooking the rice and lentils together in a pot, adding water to achieve a consistency that's neither too thick nor too watery.





Next, bring the mixture to a gentle boil and let it simmer until the grains and lentils are soft and fully cooked. Once the base is ready, you can temper the dish with a variety of spices. Heat a little oil in a separate pan and add mustard seeds, cumin, ginger, and a pinch of asafoetida (hing) for an aromatic and flavorful twist. After letting the spices sizzle, pour them over the cooked rice and lentil mixture. Finish the dish with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to give it a tangy kick, and garnish with fresh coriander for an added burst of freshness.





For variations, you can experiment with adding vegetables like carrots or spinach, or even make it a richer dish by incorporating ghee or yoghurt. Kanji can be enjoyed warm or at room temperature, making it a versatile dish for any season.





Some kanji recipes include beetroot along with carrot.

Health Benefits of Kanji

Not only is kanji delicious, but it also comes with a host of health benefits that make it a fantastic choice for a wholesome meal.

1. Easily Digestible:

Because kanji is made with rice and lentils, both of which are easy to digest, it's an excellent option for those with sensitive stomachs or anyone recovering from an illness. The soft, soupy texture aids in smooth digestion, making it gentle on the gut.

2. Rich in Protein:

The combination of lentils and rice provides a complete protein profile. Lentils, in particular, are an excellent source of plant-based protein, which helps in muscle repair and maintaining a healthy body.

3. Boosts Immunity:

The spices used in kanji, such as cumin, mustard seeds, and ginger, not only enhance the flavour but also offer health benefits. These spices are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help strengthen the immune system and reduce inflammation in the body.

4. Hydrating and Soothing:

Kanji is often consumed when people are feeling under the weather due to its hydrating properties. The warm, soupy nature of the dish helps replenish fluids and soothes sore throats, making it an ideal meal when you're feeling slightly off or need comfort.

5. Promotes Gut Health:

The fermented nature of kanji, if allowed to sit overnight, can help foster beneficial bacteria in the gut, supporting overall digestive health. The presence of cumin and ginger also helps promote healthy digestion, reducing bloating and gas.

6. Low in Fat and Calories:

Because kanji is light and often made with minimal oil, it's a low-calorie, low-fat dish that can easily fit into a balanced diet. If you're watching your caloric intake, this is a perfect meal to enjoy without worrying about overindulgence.

7. Perfect for Weight Management:

Kanji, being rich in fibre and protein, helps keep you fuller for longer. The combination of lentils and rice creates a satisfying meal that controls hunger and reduces cravings, making it an excellent option for those looking to manage their weight.





Kanji is a great drink for your health.

Kanji is a powerhouse of health benefits. From aiding digestion to providing essential nutrients and boosting immunity, it's a meal that nurtures the body and soul. Whether you're looking for something soothing when you're unwell or a light meal to kickstart your day, kanji fits the bill perfectly. Try it today, and experience the warmth and nourishment that only this traditional dish can offer.