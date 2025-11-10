Cracking open a chilled bottle of Coke is always refreshing. The fizz and sweetness from the first sip hit right in the spot. The taste doubles when paired with juicy-jumbo burgers or salty-crispy French fries. Yes, Coke might be packed with calories, but sometimes it's all we need to lift our mood. With that being said, do you know it is possible to prepare Coke at home? Recently, comedian and digital creator Corey B showed viewers how it's done by following the recipe of food vlogger Skylar Sokolowski.





In the first step, Corey placed a pot on medium-low heat before adding one cup of coconut sugar. When the consistency turned sticky, he poured half a cup of water and increased the flame higher setting to bring it to a boil. Once the simmering began, Corey B dropped three small cinnamon sticks into the pot. He revealed that food enthusiasts could also add one big cinnamon stick. Lemon, lime and orange skin went into the blend alongside a little bit of nutmeg.





Corey B recommended simmering it for 5-10 minutes until thick so that the flavours come together. “How does it smell like Coca-Cola?” he asked, surprised, before taking the beverage off the heat, straining it into a glass jar and adding 1 teaspoon of vanilla. The liquid was allowed to cool for 30 minutes. Then he filled another glass jar with some ice cubes, followed by drizzling one part of the syrup and 3 parts of sparkling water into it. A thorough stir later, it was poured into the second glass jar, ready to be sipped.

The digital creator was startled by the beverage's taste. “Homemade Coca-Cola is a hit. This tastes way better than Pepsi,” he confirmed.







“I've got to try this,” commented an eager Coke fan. “Put any organic fruit juice with sparkling water, and now you have healthy fruit sodas,” suggested a user.





“Looks like Coca-Cola is cooked,” pointed out an individual. “Now we need homemade Dr Pepper,” read a remark.





Have you ever tried to make Coke at home? How did it turn out? Share with us in the comments section.