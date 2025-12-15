Winter has arrived, and SOCIAL is turning the heat all the way up. This season, the neighbourhood cafe-bar launches The ठण्डSzn Menu, a winter-only food drop available from 18th December to 18th January, celebrating everything garma garam; food that brings instant comfort, plates that feel as cosy as a razaai, and flavours that make you forget how cold it is outside. Built around the idea of garma garam cravings, The ठण्ड Szn Menu feels like sitting too close to a bonfire or stealing someone's jacket.

The ठण्ड Szn Menu: Built for Sardi, Served Garma Garam

At the heart of the winter campaign is The ठण्ड Szn Menu, a spread built for serious sardi cravings; comforting, indulgent, and unmistakably SOCIAL. The menu opens with the Winter Munch Platter, a quartet of seasonal favourites featuring Kaanji Vada, Aloo Chaat, Kamrak Shakarkandi Chaat and crunchy peanuts with an optional vodka add-on for those who like their winter warm with a little kick. Soft, fluffy Pepper Pop Buns come loaded with juicy pepper mushroom or pepper chicken, delivering instant comfort in every bite, while the indulgent Changa Chimichanga brings deep-fried drama with a cheesy, spicy baingan bharta filling.

Soul food takes centre stage with Makke Di Roti, Sarson Ka Swag, while bold, coastal warmth comes through in the Paneer and Chicken Gassi, fiery Mangalorean gravies best enjoyed with Parotta. The menu leans fully into winter indulgence with Misal Paaya, where spicy sprouts meet rich mutton trotter broth, and the decadent Jhinga Thermidor, featuring tiger prawns tossed in Malwani masala, loaded with cheddar, and served alongside turmeric rice and peanut kachumber.

Dessert on the menu brings festive chaos with the Plum Cake GadBad, a boozy, sweet mess designed for indulgence and best enjoyed fresh at the table. Alongside it, SOCIAL introduces a selection of winter bakes created exclusively for takeaway and delivery, perfect for gifting, sharing, or saving for later. From the deeply soaked Boozy Plum Cake and classic Dundee Cake to playful Pista-La-Vista Choco Cookies and Keto-friendly Peanut Butter Cookies, these retail bakes are built to travel, ensuring winter comfort doesn't stop when the meal does.

Photo Credit: SOCIAL





LLIIC Gets A Festive Makeover

For the festive season, SOCIAL's Longest Long Island Iced Coffee gets a subtle Christmas makeover. A crowd favourite since its launch in October, the indulgent coffee-forward cocktail now features a signature green foam, sitting atop its iconic red jar to bring together the unmistakable red-and-green colours of the season. Equal parts bold and playful, the LLIIC blends spirits with cold brew for a drink that feels strictly out-of-office and firmly in celebration mode. With its rich coffee notes and festive twist, it continues to be a go-to for guests looking to sip something familiar, indulgent, and perfectly suited for winter gatherings.

Talking about the menu, Chef Shamsul Wahid, Group Executive Chef, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., adds, "Winter changes the way people eat. Meals slow down, plates get shared, and there's a natural craving for food that feels warm and familiar. While working on this menu, the focus was on dishes that feel comforting the moment they arrive at the table, gravies that are cooked a little longer, spices that feel bold but rounded, textures that feel rich without being overwhelming. It's the kind of food you want to sit with, go back to, and enjoy slowly. Nothing rushed, nothing complicated, just honest, indulgent winter cooking that feels right for the season."

The Meltdown Offer

To keep the winter cheer flowing, SOCIAL is also rolling out the Meltdown #Peena Menu, a limited-time winter offer that brings slashed pricing on some of the brand's crowd favourites spirits and beers. Running from 16th December to 4th January across all SOCIAL outlets pan-India, the Meltdown plays on the season's chill as temperatures drop, so do the #drnks prices. Designed to make winter outings feel a little easier and a lot more festive, the offer invites guests to sip, stay, and celebrate the season without holding back.

For those choosing to stay in and hibernate, The ठण्ड Szn Menu is also available for delivery, bringing winter comfort straight to the doorstep. From hearty mains and indulgent buns to festive bakes, SOCIAL ensures that sardi cravings don't require stepping out to be satisfied.