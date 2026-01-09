A disturbing video from Ghaziabad has sparked fresh debates around food hygiene and safety in local restaurants, after a cook was seen allegedly spitting on rotis before placing them inside a tandoor. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, has left viewers shocked, questioning food safety and hygiene standards in roadside restaurants and small food establishments in the country.





As per reports, the video was filmed at a shop named A-One Chicken Point in Ghaziabad. The footage reportedly shows a worker preparing rotis and allegedly spitting on them before sticking them inside the tandoor for cooking. A person present at the location is said to have recorded the act, following which the video circulated widely across social media, triggering widespread outrage.

Watch the viral video below:

Internet Reacts To "Disgusting" Food Safety Violation

Since its circulation, the video has drawn sharp criticism from viewers, many of whom expressed disgust and concern over cooking practices in restaurants and local joints. The comments section of the video reflects public anger and fear over hygiene standards:





One user wrote, "Who asks them to do such things?"





Another comment read, "Agli bar se roti par sanitiser lagake khaunga" (Next time, I will apply sanitiser on my roti before eating it).





Others demanded strict action, with one user stating, "Disgusting. Arrested quickly, good job by the police. I feel food hygiene is fully compromised around the country."





Another comment in Hindi read, "Inko sharam bhi nahi hai" (They have no shame).

Police Action Taken, Worker Arrested

Following the viral video, police officials confirmed that the matter was taken seriously. Suryabali Maurya, ACP Kavinagar, said that on January 8, 2026, a video came to the notice of the Vardhmanpuram outpost under the Madhuban Bapudham police station jurisdiction. The clip allegedly showed a shop worker spitting on rotis during preparation.





As per the officer's statement, after examining the video, the allegations appeared to be prima facie true. Acting promptly, police arrested the accused worker. Authorities have registered a case against him under relevant sections of law and initiated further legal proceedings, officials confirmed.





Food Safety Concerns Resurface

The incident has once again raised concerns over food hygiene practices in local food joints across the country. Previously, several similar videos have surfaced on social media, prompting questions about monitoring and enforcement of food safety norms. In August last year, a shocking incident from Kanpur went viral after two customers of a dhaba found an entire baby lizard baked inside a tandoori roti. Read the full story here.