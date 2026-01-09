Ever wondered where India's coffee story begins? It's not in a chic cafe or a trendy roastery, but in misty hills where beans grow under pepper vines and monsoon clouds. Coffee in India is more like a tradition, a livelihood, and a sensory experience that starts long before the first sip. From frothy filter coffee in steel tumblers to artisanal brews in Bengaluru's bustling cafes, the journey of Indian coffee is layered and fascinating. Bengaluru is often called the commercial coffee hub, home to the Coffee Board of India, major exporters, and a thriving cafe culture. But the soul of Indian coffee lies in Coorg (Kodagu), a lush district in Karnataka where plantations stretch endlessly and the aroma of roasting beans feels like part of the air itself.





Coorg: The Coffee Capital Of India

Photo: Pexels





Coorg earns its crown for a simple reason - it produces some of India's finest coffee beans. Coffee farming here dates back to the 19th century when British planters introduced it to these fertile hills. Today, Coorg contributes a major share to India's total coffee output, making it the beating heart of the country's coffee belt. Its altitude, rainfall, and rich soil create perfect growing conditions, allowing beans to thrive under natural shade alongside spices like pepper and cardamom. Unlike Bengaluru, which powers trade and innovation, Coorg represents the source, the origin of India's coffee legacy, where every bean tells a story of tradition and terroir.

Coffee Varieties Grown In Coorg

Photo: Unsplash

Coorg's plantations are known for diversity and quality, producing beans that cater to both domestic and global markets:

Robusta: Bold, strong, and full-bodied, dominant in South Indian filter coffee and loved for its intense flavour.

Bold, strong, and full-bodied, dominant in South Indian filter coffee and loved for its intense flavour. Arabica: Grown at higher elevations, smooth and aromatic with mild acidity, perfect for specialty brews.

Grown at higher elevations, smooth and aromatic with mild acidity, perfect for specialty brews. Specialty Estate Coffees: Single-origin, shade-grown beans crafted for premium markets, often with unique flavour notes influenced by local spices.

The intercropping of coffee with pepper, cardamom, and vanilla adds subtle complexity to the beans, making Coorg's coffee distinctive and sought after worldwide.

Coffee Culture In Coorg

Photo: Unsplash

Coffee here isn't rushed. It is slow, earthy, and deeply personal. Estate homes brew fresh filter coffee multiple times a day, and beans are often roasted locally in small batches. For visitors, Coorg offers immersive experiences that go beyond sipping a cup:

Plantation Walks: Guided tours that explain the bean-to-cup journey, from harvesting to roasting.

Home-Brewed Coffee: Traditional filter coffee served with local Kodava meals, offering a taste of authentic hospitality.

Estate Cafes: Charming cafes nestled within plantations, serving freshly roasted single-origin brews in serene settings.

Coffee tourism has grown rapidly, making Coorg a favourite for travellers who want to drink coffee where it's grown.

Popular Coffee Experiences In Coorg

Photo: Pexels

If you are visiting, don't miss these indulgent experiences:

Estate Filter Coffee: Brewed from freshly ground beans, rich and aromatic.

Single-Origin Pour-Over or French Press: Available at plantation cafes for those who love artisanal brewing.

Coffee-Infused Desserts: Chocolates, cakes, and even traditional sweets with a coffee twist.

Coffee Tastings: Compare Arabica and Robusta profiles, learn about roasting techniques, and discover flavour notes.

Bengaluru: The Commercial Coffee Capital

Photo: Unsplash

While Coorg grows the beans, Bengaluru drives the business. The city is home to:

The Coffee Board of India, which oversees research, trade, and promotion.

Major Exporters and Roasters, connecting Indian coffee to global markets.

A thriving cafe scene, where specialty coffee culture is booming with pour-overs, cold brews, and latte art.

Most beans harvested in Coorg and neighbouring regions pass through Bengaluru before reaching cafes across India and international shelves. Together, Coorg and Bengaluru form the backbone of India's coffee ecosystem, one rooted in soil and tradition, the other in trade and innovation.

Did You Know?

Photo: Pexels

Karnataka is India's coffee powerhouse, producing nearly 70 per cent of the country's beans, and Coorg alone contributes a significant share of that total. Most of these beans make their way through Bengaluru, the city that hosts the Coffee Board of India and drives India's coffee trade globally. So, the next time you sip a cup of filter coffee or a specialty brew, chances are its journey began in the misty plantations of Coorg and passed through Bengaluru's bustling coffee corridors.





Did you know about India's coffee capital? Let us know in the comments below.