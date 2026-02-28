There are few food symbols as deeply woven into Parisian life as the baguette. Whether tucked under an arm during the morning commute or bought warm for a leisurely picnic by the Seine, it is more than just bread - it is heritage, pride, and everyday comfort. In a city where boulangeries stand on nearly every street, and Parisians hold strong opinions about crustiness, chew and aroma, winning the title of Paris's best baguette is no small feat. The competition is fiercely followed each year, not only because it celebrates craftsmanship, but because it helps define the bakery that will represent France's most iconic bread for the next 12 months.

Sri Lankan-Born Baker Wins Paris's Grand Prize For Best Baguette

This year's Grand Prix de la Baguette - one of the most respected baking awards in France - has been won by Sithamparappillai Jegatheepan of Fournil Didot, a neighbourhood bakery in Paris's 14th arrondissement. The award was announced on February 26 by the City of Paris, following a rigorous judging process that saw 143 baguettes compete for top honours.

What Defines The Best Baguette?

The annual event evaluates baguettes on strict criteria, including appearance, flavour, crumb, texture, salt balance, baking quality and size.

The 2026 judging panel, led by Nicolas Bonnet Oulaldj, Deputy Mayor of Paris in charge of craftsmanship, brought together professionals, food journalists and residents who blind-tasted the entries.





Jegatheepan's baguette stood out for its precision, balance and craftsmanship - qualities the jury praised for embodying the very essence of the traditional Parisian loaf.

Representative image. Photo Credit: iStock

A Prize With Prestige And Responsibility

Winning the Grand Prix is more than a culinary accolade. Along with a 4,000 euros cash prize, the bakery receives the prestigious responsibility of supplying the Elysee Palace - the official residence of the President of France - with baguettes for an entire year.

Bakeries With The Best Baguettes In Paris:

In addition to the winner, several Paris bakeries were also recognised for excellence in this year's contest:

B&S Nation Bakery (12th arrondissement)

L'Ecrin Gourmand (12th arrondissement)

Maison Daguet (15th arrondissement)

Laurent B. (7th arrondissement)

Guyot Ferreira (5th arrondissement)

Maison LEPARQ (15th arrondissement)

Moderne Rabineau (5th arrondissement)

Aux Delices de Glaciere (13th arrondissement)

Au Paradis du Gourmand (14th arrondissement)

As part of the event's tradition, baguettes that were not used in the judging were donated to La Chorba, a long-time partner association dedicated to food assistance.

Celebrations At The Bakery

A day after the win, Fournil Didot was buzzing with excitement. According to Reuters, customers crowded around Jegatheepan on February 27, eager to congratulate him on the victory. The Sri Lankan-born baker, who won the coveted prize on his first attempt, said, "I never thought I would win the competition." His colleague Christianne Ribeiro added that the team was still processing the news, calling it a surreal moment for the small neighbourhood bakery.

A Win That Reflects Paris's Culinary Diversity

Jegatheepan's victory adds yet another chapter to Paris's evolving food culture, where artisans from diverse backgrounds continue to redefine local traditions while honouring them. And for Parisians - and the many visitors who flock to taste the city's legendary bread - this year's winning baguette is set to become one of the most sought-after loaves in town.

