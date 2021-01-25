Sugar Rush! This Company Is Hiring 'Candy Tasters' To Review Confectionery

The job requires candidates to taste from among 3,000 different candies.

"Do what you love and you will never work a day in your life," goes a famous saying about the ideal career. The kinds of jobs and work profiles in the market today are varied and plenty. From professional video gamers to dog whisperers, social media marketers to food photographers; there are options galore. If you have a sweet tooth and love all things sugary, we may just have found the perfect job for you! A Canadian company named Candy Funhouse is looking for a 'Candyologist', also known as a professional Candy and chocolate taste-tester. They shared a job description on their official website, which soon became a talking point for foodies online.





The job posting was shared on the official website of the Ontario-based online candy store. There are openings for both full-time and part-time positions, which also permit 'remote working' as per the description. The full-time job is for an eight hour shift and will require in-person tasting, while the part-time one requires 15 working hours per week and can be done remotely. Both are paid at the rate of 30 Canadian Dollars per hour, or approximately Rs. 1,700/- per hour. Candidates will be required to taste and review from among 3,000 products that the company carries.





As for the job requirements, the role demands a passion for confectionery products and no food allergies among other things. "Candidates should have enthusiasm and eagerness to try confectionery products. We are looking for honest and objective opinions on the products that will be taste tested," states the job. The Candyologists will also be required to select 10 candies for the first ever branded candy line. Sounds fun, right?





