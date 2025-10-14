Kohlrabi, also known as German turnip or turnip cabbage, is a popular cruciferous vegetable. This spherical-shaped vegetable, green or purple in colour, resembles a small alien planet sitting on stems. The thick leaves sprout from the top like antennas, while its bulbous body feels smooth and firm. In North Indian cuisine, kohlrabi is cut into pieces and cooked in spicy gravy. Now, a Malaysian resident has won the Guinness World Record title for growing the longest kohlrabi.





As per the Guinness World Records' official website, Gregory K.K. Chow from Malaysia cultivated the world's longest kohlrabi, measuring 2.320 metres (7 ft 7.3 in). He achieved this seemingly impossible feat at the School of Life Sciences and Chemical Technology, Ngee Ann Polytechnic in Singapore, on December 20 last year. The vegetable, weighing 11.05 kgs, took three years to grow.





Gregory devoted several years to exploring hydroponics – the practice of growing plants without soil – and indoor farming. He aimed to showcase to the world the vast possibilities of smart agriculture in controlled environments.

A video featuring the record-breaking kohlrabi was posted on GWR's official Instagram handle, and the internet wasted no time reacting to it:





"I thought it was something really close to wasabi. It would have been SUPER expensive," admitted a user. Another labelled the kohlrabi as "The Enormous Turnip."





"I think it might be bitter at this stage," guessed an individual. "I know everyone went right to Google," joked one person.





"Cool genetic scientific achievement!" read a remark.





Many users wanted to know more about the odd-looking vegetable.





Health Benefits Of Having Kohlrabi

Kohlrabi is packed with more vitamin C and antioxidants than oranges, which are essential for teeth and gum health, supporting connective tissue, boosting immunity, and protecting the body against several diseases. Additionally, kohlrabi contains health-promoting phytochemicals that may have anti-inflammatory as well as anti-cancer properties. Click here to read in detail.