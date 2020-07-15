How To Make Kashmiri <i>Kadam Saag</i> - The Comforting Broth Loaded With Good Immunity

SEARCH
How To Make Kashmiri Kadam Saag - The Comforting Broth Loaded With Good Immunity

This Kadam Saag recipe hails from the hinterland of Kashmir. It is a comforting broth loaded with all the vital nutrients that one could need.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: July 15, 2020 18:35 IST

Try this Kashmiri broth for a boost to your immunity.

Highlights
  • Kadam Saag is a Kashmiri recipe which is great for immunity
  • Kohlrabi is the vegetable used to make the Kadam Saag
  • The vegetable contains huge amounts of Vitamin C

Year 2020 has witnessed the return, even the rise of the local. The world is now turning to hyper locally produced ingredients. Experts and nutritionists are now delving into ancient wisdom handed down by our ancestors almost like a family heirloom. There is also a growing need to keep our immunity in check, in order to keep infections and diseases at bay. This Kadam Saag recipe hails from the hinterland Kashmir. It is a comforting broth loaded with all the vital nutrients that one could need from a meal.

Watch The Full Recipe Video Of Kashmiri Kadam Saag Here:



Chef Sanjay Raina from Mealability restaurant is the one who has provided us with this Kashmiri-special recipe. The restaurant in Gurugram captures the essence of Kashmir with exclusive recipes from the region.

Kashmiri Kadam Saag is made with just three ingredients and a simple process. The primary ingredient in this delicious Kadam Saag recipe is Kohlrabi, also known as Ganth Gobi or German turnip. The cruciferous vegetable is similar in texture to cabbage or broccoli, although it is slightly sweeter in taste.

The Kohlrabi is also known to be a very nutritious vegetable as it contains all the vital vitamins in generous amounts. One cup of Kohlrabi may fulfil up to 103% of your daily Vitamin C requirement, as per the the USDA. Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that plays an important role in boosting immunity.

So, what are you waiting for? Whip up this comforting Kashmiri Kadam Saag with these simple ingredients and a quick recipe. Do note that it is important to boil the sliced kohlrabi head before adding it into the pan, so that it doesn't remain undercooked. Happy cooking!

Here Is The Step-By-Step Recipe Of Kashmiri Kadam Saag:

Ingredients:

  • 2-3 kohlrabi (ganth gobi)
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 2-3 green chilies
  • Salt to taste

Method: 

  1. Cut thin slices of kohlrabi and set it aside.
  2. In a vessel, pour oil into it. Add the kohlrabi leaves and some water into it.
  3. Add salt to it and mix for a while.
  4. Add the boiled kohlrabi into the vessel. Mix well.
  5. Toss some green chilies into it.
  6. Simmer for about 15 minutes.
  7. Serve hot.


About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

Tags:  Kadam SaagKashmiri CuisineImmunity
